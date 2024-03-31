Safety message on show

A Greater Dandenong councillor has long been driving home a road-safety message at agricultural shows in the South East.

Angela Long with the Roadsafe South East caravan was out again at the Pakenhaw Show in March, handing out leaflets among the animals, rides and showside alley attractions.

The brochures cover an array of road safety issues, including motorcycles, cars, pedestrians, public transport, L to Ps and safety of children on the road.

As president of Roadsafe South East, Cr Long has been out at the most recent Pakenham, Berwick and Dandenong shows.

She is one of several volunteers from Greater Dandenong, Casey, Cardinia and Mornington Peninsula, supported by Victoria Police.

“We are very grateful to Gerry Ryan from Jayco for the generous donation of the caravan which we picked up just before the closure of all businesses due to Covid 19 in March 2020.”

To volunteer, contact Cr Long on 0466 004 616 or angela.long@cgd.vic.gov.au