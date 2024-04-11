Moorabbin Airport a flying success

By Ava Cashmore

Moorabbin Airport is celebrating a flying success after retaining its status as Australia’s busiest flight training airport – accounting for 9 percent of Australia’s total aircraft movements.

In December 2023, the airport was announced as the busiest flight training airport in Australia. the Airport has also retained the top spot for the busiest Victorian airport overall.

As part of Moorabbin Airport Corporation’s aviation development strategy, it will invest a further $285 million in the airport over the next eight years.

This funding allows for the addition of new and upgraded training sites to accommodate over 1,800 students per year as well as an extra 100 aircrafts.

Chief executive Paul Ferguson commented on the Airport’s priorities, stating: “Our continued investment in aviation, as outlined in our latest Master Plan, supports safe and industry-leading general aviation activity.

“Guided by our safety framework, our focus strongly remains on growing safe and viable aviation activities and investing in quality aviation infrastructure and training facilities.”

Additionally, Moorabbin Airport runs a “Fly Friendly Program”, involving a series of noise mitigation features and extra steps for pilots to ensure safety in the urban locations.

Whilst it is the major training base in Victoria, training hours are limited in summer months and on Monday to Fridays between 8am to 10pm, and on weekends from 9am to 6pm.

Runways for new pilots are selected to mitigate noise disruption in nearby residential areas.

Once in the sky, in adherence with safety procedures and according to weather conditions, pilots are encouraged to fly high to lessen noise – aside from landing or taking off, the minimum height a plane will fly is 1,000 feet over inhabited areas.

“Local residents are an integral part of our airport community and we are dedicated to working together to create a safe and noise-controlled environment,” Mr Ferguson said.