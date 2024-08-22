Early Parenting support boost in Noble Park

An upgrade of Noble Park Early Parenting Centre, which provides vital services for families with newborns, has been officially completed.

Operated by the Queen Elizabeth Centre, the upgraded facility provides parents and carers with specialised services during their child’s first 1000 days.

The services include help with sleep and settling, feeding, and extra care for babies with additional needs.

Children Minister Lizzie Blandthorn announced the upgrade completion, which includes a new entrance, four additional residential family units, a dining room, a nurse station, refurbished administration areas and new native landscaping and extra parking.

The flexibly-designed residential family units can cater for families with multiple children or an older sibling, grandparent, or other carer during their stay.

“These upgrades will help even more local families get the support they need in modern, fit-for-purpose facilities now and into the future,” Blandthorn said.

Local MPs Gabrielle Williams, Eden Foster and Meng Heang Tak praised the service’s “essential support” for families.

The State Government is spending $185 million on expanding and upgrading Early Parenting Centres across the state, including a new centre in Casey.