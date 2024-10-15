Cleeland candidates share safety concerns

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Cleeland Ward candidates were well aware of a notorious apartment trouble-spot at Stud Road, Dandenong.

Greens candidate Rhonda Garad had visited the scene near the corner of Clow Street during doorknocking.

“What’s appalling is the fear of the people who live next door. It really has to change.

“There’s mothers and daughters having people run through their backyards, and drug deals on the main street,

“That part of Stud Road needs a lot of attention.

“If elected, I’d work collaboratively with police because there’s a lot of criminal activity.

“And also I’d work with the regulatory arm of council because there’s a lot of public health issues.”

She says the neighbours’ frustration was symptomatic of a “real despair” about the area’s decline.

“The fact that it’s central Dandenong. To walk the streets is really depressing with the dumped rubbish and the run-down amenities.”

Garad says that however residents want to be “involved” in a positive “change”.

Incumbent councillor Angela Long, who is an ALP member, says the situation at the Stud Road apartment was “disgusting”.

She was also concerned about residents wandering across the busy road with little attention paid to the traffic.

“We tried as a council to do as much as possible and we’re working with police. We can’t govern a lot of that behaviour – a lot of that is a police matter.

“But these people don’t care. We need the landlord to step in, and it doesn’t seem like he wants to.”

ALP member and candidate Zahra Haydar Big said she’d also encountered community safety concerns about the apartments during doorknocking.

If elected, she’d collaborate with Neighbourhood Watch, Victoria Police, Crime Stoppers.

“We need stronger collaboration and advocacy. It’s just going on and on for months and years.

“Most of the neighbours complain to police and they get nowhere. Somehow we don’t have the power to move on those tenants making trouble.”

ALP member Pradeep Hewavitharana was also contacted for comment.