Fears rise about violent tenants

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Terrified residents have been rocked by a series of violent attacks from apartment tenants, but say authorities are seemingly powerless to act.

For months, a unit on Stud Road Dandenong has been home to constant fighting, blood-curdling screams, loud music and drug-dealing by large groups, according to neighbours.

Its broken windows are boarded over with wood. A set of window shutters has been mangled.

On 6 April, a neighbouring landlord ‘Sam’ says he was pushed over and punched after he filmed two arguing males.

He says he was chased across Stud Road by a man armed with a cleaver and a hammer.

While in the afternoon of Saturday 21 September, a couple were allegedly followed by a woman to their neighbouring unit.

While the victims were inside, the woman smashed five of the unit’s windows with a brick and a plank of wood.

One of the victims ‘Tofeek’ says he and his wife don’t feel safe but couldn’t afford to move out.

He wants the unit’s occupants gone, but feels that the law is “protecting the criminal and not the innocent people”.

Living in Dandenong for 20 years, he says safety is getting “worse and worse”. He’s seeing aggressive beggars “smashing” cars when drivers won’t give them money.

Sam says that the unit’s occupants have hurled bottles over the fence and shattering next-door apartments’ windows. It’s no longer safe for children to play outside, he says.

He’s installed a $12,000 electric gate on his property to protect his “scared to death” tenants, some of whom have moved out due to terror.

But despite numerous calls to Dandenong police, Greater Dandenong Council and the site’s owners corporation, Sam says there seems to be no action.

“We are suffering 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We are screaming for help. Those people must leave immediately.

“It doesn’t make sense to me that the council, the owner corporation and the police cannot do anything to get rid of those people. It is sad.”

Greater Dandenong chief executive Jacqui Weatherill said the council was “deeply concerned” by the situation but had “limited powers”.

“We are very concerned about the impact of this kind of antisocial behaviour on neighbours.

“Officers from Council have been out to visit and assess the situation.

“We’re always deeply concerned if people don’t feel safe in their neighbourhoods.

“Threats and violence are criminal matters. I’ve personally spoken to Victoria Police on this matter and ensured our local senior officers are aware of these ongoing issues.”

The council had advised neighbours how to compile evidence for noise complaints and spoken of “other legal processes, noting that they are not usually quick and may not resolve the situation”.

“We encourage Owners Corporations and landlords to take prompt action where they can, and to be good neighbours.

“Within our limited powers, Council will continue to do what we can to respond to residents’ concerns.”

Star Journal was told of a possible Dandenong North address for the unit’s landlord. The neglected site was strewn with rubbish, had boarded-up windows and was missing a side door.

A resident there denied he was the Stud Road unit’s landlord – claiming he instead owned a property on the Eyre Peninsula, South Australia as part of a soldier settlement scheme.

Victoria Police says it’s investigating both incidents.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au