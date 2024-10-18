Honour for Wellsprings leader Smiley

Known as a tireless champion for migrant women, Wellsprings for Women chief executive Dalal Smiley is among 21 new inductees in the 2024 Victorian Honour Roll of Women.

Smiley’s induction in the ‘local champion’ category was announced by Women’s Minister Natalie Hutchins at the Arts Centre Melbourne on 16 October.

It was important to note that her induction was due to the “efforts of the women in my life”, Smiley said.

“(Their) contribution, kindness, generosity, thoughtfulness and appreciation made this happen.

“From (Dandenong MP) Gabrielle Williams who nominated me, to our chairperson Janet Cribbes whose endorsement of the nomination was critical, to my staff and management team whose work is being celebrated and acknowledged through this award today.”

In 1976 Smiley arrived with her family as refugees from the civil war in Lebanon.

In a varied and storied career, Smiley has led award-winning programs at City of Darebin, chaired the Victorian Arabic Social Services and served as a commissioner with the Victorian Multicultural Commission.

Smiley has been a strong advocate at the helm of Dandenong-based Wellsprings for Women since 2017.

It provides services such as specialist family violence case management for migrant and refugee women.

“Nothing is achieved by one person,” Smiley said.

“But mountains are moved by a collective effort as evidenced at Wellsprings as we all pulled together in the last seven years to be the safe and enabling place for women to thrive.”

The Honour Roll was created by the late Premier Joan Kirner in 2001.

Since then, more than 750 women from across Victoria have been inducted for their contributions in fields such as science, art, environment, law, social justice, research, health, media and education.

Hutchins said the Honour Roll recognizes “remarkable, intelligent and determined women who have paved the way for countless others, contributed to their communities and become leaders in their fields”.