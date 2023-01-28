Lopsided forecast in DDCA Turf 1

By Marcus Uhe

The current top four in DDCA Turf 1 all have the opportunity to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack this weekend, with each of them slated to tackle a side in the bottom half of the ladder.

Hallam Kalora Park’s battle with Narre South at Hallam Rec Reserve shapes as match of the day, with the Hawks needing to combat Sri Lankan star Jeevan Mendis.

Mendis made a half-century in their last contest in round three, when he was the only batter to pass 50 for the Lions, and comes into this week’s game in red-hot form after 63 and 4-33 against Springvale South.

Buckley Ridges will host Berwick at Park Oval in what is a crucial game for the Berwick first XI’s future.

Sitting just three points clear of bottom-placed Parkmore, the current Bears squad are doing all they can to avoid being the first squad to get relegated in the club’s history.

But it won’t be easy against Buckley, who have won four on the bounce after their defeat to Springvale South in round five.

Riding the high of last week’s thumping defeat of Parkmore, St Mary’s look to make it two-in-a-row when they host ladder-leaders Springvale South.

Finally, Parkmore are looking to get their season back on track with a win against North Dandenong at home.