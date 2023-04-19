Schache stars as Casey maintain unblemished record

By Marcus Uhe

A percentage-boosting victory over Essendon has ensured another week atop the VFL mountain for the Casey Demons.

Josh Schache continued to impress in his new colours, kicking four goals and racking 20 disposals as the Demons dispatched with a wayward Essendon side 12.10 82 to 5.12 42 in Tullamarine on Sunday.

Casey struggled to penetrate the Essendon defence, not hitting the scoreboard until the 21st minute of the game when Schache converted a set shot.

He would repeat the dose from a similar spot on the ground minutes later for their second, and loomed as a major threat against the Bombers’ undersized defence.

His third came from a classy check-side snap on the boundary line as the two sides played goal-for-goal in the second term, as Casey headed into the long break with a seven-point lead.

The tight contest was split-open during the third quarter when the reigning premiers kicked five goals and held their hosts goalless.

In his first game for 2023, Melbourne premiership-winning midfielder James Harmes got the ball rolling with some run and carry and chain-handballs from a stoppage that resulted in Tyler Edwards’ first of the day.

Four majors in eight minutes of dominance from the Demons separated the two sides, with Ryan Valentine kicking his second and third, and Oliver Sestan and Harvey Neocleous each adding one as Casey kicked away.

Schache’s fourth, and some clever work from ruckman Jack Bell – who defied his height with a great roving goal at ground level – put the contest beyond doubt in the last term and secured the 40-point victory.

Harmes led all players on the field in his return to action with 34 disposals, closely followed by Casey’s usual suspects in Bailey Laurie (33) and Luke Dunstan (26).

The Demons return home on Sunday afternoon to battle Richmond at Casey Fields in round five.

The women were not as fortunate as their male counterparts in the VFLW, falling short by two points despite a valiant comeback attempt.

Having trailed for the duration of the afternoon, Megan Fitzsimon and Belinda Woolcock kicked the final two of the game to have them within striking distance late in the final term.

But a goalless first and third quarter meant the deficit was too much to overcome, as the Bombers held on for their first victory of their VFLW premiership defence.

The VFLW side host St Kilda prior to the VFL game on Sunday morning next week.