Panthers fall short against Carlton

By Jonty Ralphsmith

A lack of urgency with the bat has cost Dandenong against Carlton in round nine of the women’s Vic Premier Cricket one-day competition.

Their score of 9/141 was easily run down by Carlton in the 32nd over with five wickets in hand.

Electing to bat first the Panthers saw out their 50 overs but, after two early wickets stifled their momentum, Dandenong was never able to get rhythm into its innings.

Usually a free-scorer, Jess Bohn’s 67 balls yielded just 28 runs and two boundaries, and she partnered Navleen Sandhu who made 36 runs off 82 balls.

Both were dismissed right when they needed to look to transfer pressure back onto the bowlers, as fellow middle-order batters Jessica Matin, Sophie Strickland and Saseeka Manukulasuriya each absorbed pressure but found scoring difficult.

Chasing a small target, Carlton was similarly watchful and able to navigate an excellent spell of 2/22 by Brooklyn Diwell at first change who asked questions but ultimately, alongside her teammates didn’t have enough runs to play with.

The struggling Dandenong has Geelong, which sit mid-table, at home this Sunday.