Falcons continue winning form

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League club Endeavour Hills has continued its winning streak, bringing the heat to best Keysborough 11.9 75 to 7.4 46.

The cohesion of the group and strong preseason, which entailed a preseason hitout against Ellinbank District Football League side Neerim South, have shone through during the season.

“I think overall our mids got on top and it was a complete performance,” coach Matt Peake said.

“It was one of our better performances for a while.

“Pressure has been a hallmark of our game so far – we’re organised off the back of that and it goes a long way to us being competitive.

“We seem to be on the same page.

“It’s another preseason working through our game-style and system and really understanding each other’s games.

“I think young players are getting confidence with how they play and are making each other better.”

The young players who have had such great faith put in them by the Falcons are delivering, adapting to the extra responsibility and higher level of footy with aplomb.

Liam Hasler, John Rafferty and Luke Peters have played the footy their club has become accustomed to, but they have also brought players with them.

Peake praised the role of 2023 under-19s captain Aydin Dikolli on Saturday.

“He’s really gone from strength to strength,” Peake said of Dikolli.

“He’s developed physically and has taken everything on board from (John Rafferty) in the midfield. I’ve put it on ‘Raf’ to make the other young mids better players and he’s really taking it on board and is helping the other guys.”

Dandenong Stingrays-listed Jacob Grant has been available for the last two weeks, backing up a six goal haul last week with two on Saturday.

“The first game he played for us was especially dynamic,” Peake said.

“He was quite valuable gain on the weekend in an even team performance up forward.

“He’s shown that he’s put on size and strength and his explosive speed is impressive – no one can go with him.

“He physically seems really developed and I think there is a healthy confidence in that.”

Endeavour Hills are next in action against East Malvern at Barry Simon Reserve on Saturday.