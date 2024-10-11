Merinda Park ready to make waves

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Merinda Park blooded five First XI debutantes on Saturday as the club looks to progress in 2024-25.

Josh Guinea, Ash Slater and Sulakshan Mendisque all made their club debuts, while Matt Dennerley and Danny Diwell both returned after stints away from the club and were thrust into the top flight.

The Cobras finished seventh last season, struggling to piece together full games against the top sides, but believe they have the talent to give finals a shake in 2024-25.

While the Cobras were beaten by reigning premier Tooradin by 63 runs in the only completed match of the rain-affected first round of the Casey Cardinia Cricket Association Premier competition, coach Matt Campbell is confident the club has taken a step forward.

“We’ve brought in players who have the right attitude,” Campbell said.

“There’s players around (batting anchor) Danny McCalman now – we have the capability to bat 80 overs and win games of cricket.

“Bowling-wise, the big thing for us is that we identified we needed a bit more experience and a bit more aggression in the way we go about it.

“We were very much a side that got dictated to with the ball so to ascertain what we needed and go out and get it has been great.

“The professionalism that will stem on from that is second to none.

“We’ve been fighting to stay in premier for so long, this year is all about taking that next step and playing finals cricket.”

The additions significantly offset the departures of Rumesh Ranasinghe and Rajan Rana, and loss of Liam Bertrand for the season due to injury, with each recruit addressing a specific club need and helping boost the culture off-field.

Josh Guinea is a reliable medium pace bowler whose line and length bowling adds sturdiness to a lineup which frequently dropped short last season.

He crosses from Mornington Peninsula Cricket Association club Tyabb, where he was playing Second XI cricket.

Ahead of his cap presentation on Thursday night, Campbell spoke of Guinea’s work rate and will to get the most out of himself.

“His want to be there, the ability to stay in the game, concentrate, focus and chase down balls at the end of the days play is mighty impressive,” Campbell said.

Slater adds a hard edge to Merinda Park’s approach with both bat and ball, arriving from England on Tuesday before scoring a threatening 35 against Tooradin.

A strongly-built allrounder, his addition adds vital experience, with those around the club impressed with what he showed in his two training sessions before the season begun.

He has played only one full season of cricket across the past five years.

“I’ve not had much time but the time I have had, it’s been a family orientated club,” Slater said.

“I’ve only had one club back home at Leeds so to have a similar environment is the perfect fit.”

Mendisque is a durable spinner and stable middle order batter who can absorb pressure, crossing from Skye, with his skills set to shine through in the two-day game.

Matt Dennerley’s Dad, Rick, is a club stalwart and he returns after playing juniors at the club.

An opening bowler and lower-order hitter, his preseason has caught some eyes, while Diwell’s experience will provide important reassurance for Campbell.

“I liked the way things were heading under Matt,” Diwell said.

“He is the right figure to push this club to be successful so he contacted me to ask if I’d be interested in getting involved in coaching so I’ve brought the areas I specialise in to help Matt who has the fundamentals.

“It’s all heading in the right direction.

“The main reason to come back is to see the club successful again.”