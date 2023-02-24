Noble Park festival returns

An array of cultural foods and free entertainment is on offer at the Noble Park Community Fun Day on Saturday 4 March.

In a follow-up to last year’s Big Day Out, the event will be staged at the Noble Park Skate Park and surrounds.

It will feature a rock-climbing wall, skateboarding, rollerblading, circus workshops, petting zoo and live performances.

As was the case last year, the Noble Park Youth Committee helped the council organise the show, mayor Eden Foster said.

“(It’s) a fantastic event that will foster cross-generational connections within our local community and celebrate the diversity of Noble Park.

“It is inspiring to see our passionate young people work together to showcase all Noble Park has to offer and to bring about positive community outcomes that will have a lasting impact.”

Groups taking part include Noble Park Community Centre, Noble Park Junior Football Club, South East Leisure – Noble Park Aquatic Centre, Noble Park 3rd Scouts, Moodemere Scouts, Southern Migrant and Refugee Centre, South East Community Links, Reclink, AfriAus Care, Reclink and Maralinga Community Garden.

The Noble Park Community Fun Day is funded by the State Government’s $2 million Noble Park Revitalisation Project.

The nearest station for public transport access to the event is Noble Park Railway Station.

There will be limited car parking available near the Noble Park Skate Park on Memorial Drive, so walking and cycling are encouraged.

Access to Memorial Drive will be blocked off from Heatherton Road, so drivers are asked to enter via Corrigan Road.

Noble Park Community Fun Day is at Noble Park Skate Park on Saturday 4 March from 11am – 3pm.

Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/noble-park-community-day