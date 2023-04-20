Gate repairer charged over truckie death

A gate manufacturing and repair company has been charged by WorkSafe after a truck driver was fatally crushed at a trucking depot in Dandenong South.

Gate Automation Systems Pty Ltd will face a charge of failing to ensure persons other than employees were not exposed to health and safety risks.

A 59-year-old man was fatally crushed by a 12-metre-wide automatic sliding gate that fell on him at Membrey’s Transport and Crane Hire on 23 April 2022.

WorkSafe alleges that the repair company had left the gate in an unsafe condition by removing parts so it could only be moved manually and not addressing the risk of the gate falling off its rails.

The case is scheduled for a filing hearing at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 9 May.