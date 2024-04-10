PM joins South East celebrations

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Premier Jacinta Allan were among a long roll-call of VIPs at a Sri Lankan New Year’s event in Dandenong on Sunday 7 April.

The event Bakmaha Ulela was the largest New Year festival of its kind outside of Sri Lanka, says Bruce MP Julian Hill.

“The community response was so positive and people were delighted the PM made time on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate with us.”

Also spotted at the celebration was state Opposition leader John Pesutto, Isaacs federal MP Mark Dreyfus and Dandenong state MP Gabrielle Williams.

Earlier that day, young publishers earned the thanks of a Prime Minister at a Sikh festival celebration at Bunjil Place, Narre Warren.

Seventeen students co-created the book The Dry Village.

Touted as “one of its kind”, the book is written in English and Punjabi languages, and being donated to Victorian schools by Sikh Volunteers Australia.

The Dry Village tells the tale of a village community coming together to overcome a long-term drought.

Much like the SVA’s own renowned relief responses during disasters across the country.

Albanese and Allan joined a long list of VIPs in traditional Sikh attire at the Vaisakhi harvest festival celebration which also marked SVA’s 10th anniversary.

Albanese later paid tribute to SVA’s “extraordinary work”.

“During the pandemic they provided food for students who were in desperate need for that support.

“During the bushfires, during floods. wherever there are issues confronting Australians, we see the best of the Australian character and there’s no community organisation that has done more than Sikh Volunteers Australia.

“We see them whether it be here in Victoria, or up in Lismore, wherever there are floods or natural weather events, we see people putting their values into practice by providing that support to their fellow Australians who are in need.”

SVA chief executive Jaswinder Singh said SVA appreciated the recognition from the federal and state leaders.

“They gave a moral boost to volunteers that the things we are doing are good, required and appreciated by the highest leaders. This is encouragement to everyone.

“The whole festival was excellent and great. The energy was like a madhouse, a tremendous flow of energy on and off stage.”

The student publishers of The Dry Village are Divjot Kaur, Balsharn Kaur, Ibadat Kaur, Gunnit Kaur, Gurnaaz Singh, Harjaap Singh, Jasnam Singh, Keert Kaur, Manjap Kaur, Pritpal Singh, Puneet Kaur, Roop Kaur, Sahib Kaur, Tavleen Kaur, Triptas Singh, Manroop Kaur and Manjaap Kaur.

Also recognised were about 15 youth volunteers who helped SVA distribute food in Hastings, Rosebud, Frankston, Noble Park and Dandenong.

State and federal MPs, members of Victoria Police, SES, CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria were also invited to the event.