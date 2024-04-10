Local men arrested after CBD brawl

By Emma Xerri

Nine men have been arrested as police continue to investigate a large street brawl in Melbourne’s CBD earlier this year.

Among the nine men is a 23-year-old Berwick man, who has been charged with affray, after detectives from the North West Metro Regional Crime Squad executed a series of search warrants between 25 March and 3 April, following a public appeal in March.

The man has received bail, with an order to appear before the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 13 June 2024.

An 18-year-old Dandenong North man was also released pending summons for affray offences.

The arrests follow an incident on Flinders Street, near Batman Avenue bridge, at about 10.30pm on Friday 26 January.

Police will allege that two groups of approximately 50 men – who had been supporting opposing teams at a soccer game – became involved in a physical altercation while making their way towards Flinders Street Railway Station after the game.

Five security marshals attempted to break up the brawl which extended towards Russell Street.

Two men sustained injuries to their face and were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Detectives are still wanting to speak with nine men, whose images they released in March, in relation to the incident.

While two have been identified and were arrested during the series of warrants, there are still seven men police are wanting to speak to.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.