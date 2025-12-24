Rates cap set at 2.75%

Council rates will be capped at 2.75 per cent for the coming year by the State Government, in line with the Essential Services Commission recommendation.

The rise is based on the expected inflation rate for next year. Inflation currently sits at 3.8 per cent.

The cap relates to the total sum each council can raise from rates. Individual household rates may vary according to house revaluations.

The government also announced revised guidelines on fees for rubbish and waste collection, to ensure those charges reflect actual cost to councils.

The government said this was to combat rising levies across the state.

Councils can apply to the Essential Services Commission for a higher rate cap if they can make the case that essential spending would require a rate rise above the capped amount.