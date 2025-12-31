Helmeted Honeyeaters Return to Cardinia after 40 Years

Helmeted Honeyeaters return to Cardinia for the first time since Ash Wednesday bushfires. Gazette journalist Afraa Kori reports it’s a dream come true for the local community.

For the first time in almost half a century, critically Endangered Helmeted Honeyeaters have returned to Cardinia in south-east Victoria, where they were once found until the Ash Wednesday bushfires (1983).

On an autumnal May morning, 21 iconic yellow and black birds bred at Healesville Sanctuary fluttered off into their new forest home on Bunurong Country establishing a crucial third wild population in the fight against extinction.

With fewer than 250 Helmeted Honeyeaters remaining in the world, establishing a new population is crucial to ensure the ongoing survival of one of Victoria’s faunal emblems.

By having multiple populations, it lowers the risk of losing an entire species to environmental disasters such as bushfire.

Helmeted Honeyeaters populations can only be found in two other locations – Yellingbo Nature Conservation Area and in Yarra Ranges National Park.

The third population at Cardinia will help grow the population and maintain genetic diversity among the birds. Greater genetic diversity leads to healthier populations, enhancing their survival, breeding success, overall fitness, and ability to adapt to changing environmental conditions.

Zoos Victoria Helmeted Honeyeater Field Officer Dr Nick Bradsworth said it’s a major milestone for the recovery program to see the highly social, gregarious birds back here on Bunurong Country.

“To see them flying around and squabbling with each other where they would have been doing this over 40 years ago, it feels like the right thing,” Dr Bradsworth said.

“This is just the start. We are just going to keep building from here. Hopefully, we can create even more populations throughout eastern Victoria through their former range, so our bird faunal emblem can thrive for years to come,” Dr Bradsworth said.

As the honeyeaters establish themselves in a new ‘neighbourhood’ a dedicated team will conduct an intense period of monitoring and supplementary feeding to ensure the species is thriving at this new location. The Cardinia habitat could support up to 50 birds. Eight additional Honeyeaters will be released to Yellingbo to further bolster that population.

The Helmeted Honeyeater recovery program is one of Victoria’s threatened species success stories. In 2013 there were just 60 honeyeaters surviving in the wild. Now there are more than 200, highlighting that the recovery measures have been effective.

Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos said “the Helmeted Honeyeater is unique to Victoria – we’re proud to be protecting our precious biodiversity and native species so that future generations can see and enjoy these rare birds.”

Since 2018 the Victorian Government has invested over $8 million in the Faunal Emblems Program, to support the recovery of the Helmeted Honeyeater and Leadbeater’s Possums– improving the long-term conservation and health of both animals.

It has taken multiple partners, the Recovery Team and four decades to reach this historic milestone. Zoos Victoria is grateful for the generous financial support provided by philanthropic donors.

On a local level, the journey began in 2015 when Alex Smart, the former president of Australian Plants Society (APS), recognised the area’s potential for conservation due to its original bushland and reliable water sources.

He was instrumental in establishing the Growing Friends Plant Nursery, securing a building to support the project’s development.

Alex later led the group’s move to Deep Creek in Pakenham, where he helped establish APS Cardinia Region Group Inc. This facility has since become a thriving hub for environmental education and native plant propagation.

In addition to his work in plant conservation, Alex has worked with the helmeted honeyeater recovery committee and with their plans to reintroduce the birds back to Upper Beaconsfield and Guy Hill areas.

He has also hosted and participated in numerous community meetings in Beaconsfield to raise awareness and involve locals in the Helmeted honeyeater program.

Thanks to his background in photography, research and deep knowledge, Cardinia Environment Coalition (CEC) has gained more understanding of native plants, wildlife, and environmental conservation.

CEC committee member Ian Chisholm has long supported the return of the honeyeaters and was thrilled to see the release finally happen.

“It was fascinating. They flocked around, playing with each other. So they seemed to be very happy in their new environment,” Ian said.

“It’s encouraging for the community to realise their work in looking after the environment has brought back one of the threatened species in the world.

“As a CEC, we will be doing everything we can to make sure the birds are protected and not under threat in the Shire. Eventually, they will ask us to form a friends group for supplementary feeding and to monitor the birds closely so they are healthy and survive. Vigilance is needed from the wider community, to keep an eye out from possible threats.”

Last week, the release was coordinated by Zoos Victoria, known for its work protecting threatened species. At the site, several aviaries housed small groups of birds that were carefully prepared for release. Although the plan was for the birds to gradually leave on their own, they initially stayed near the aviaries, so the roof was removed to help them out. Supplementary feeding stations were set up, with staff providing food daily for about a month to support the birds as they adjusted. The birds appeared to adapt well, socializing and settling happily into their new environment.