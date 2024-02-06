Dandenong ousted by Geelong

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Disciplined bowling almost saw Dandenong steal victory against Geelong, which appeared to be cruising in the women’s Vic Premier Cricket competition.

The Panthers batted first and put 6/180 on the board, Geelong appearing in control of the chase until the death overs.

Needing 23 off the last 36 balls, the Geelong batters, both whom were established at the crease, were unable to find the boundary which saw the game reach the last over, which Cardinia’s Brooklyn Diwell was entrusted to bowl.

Unfortunately it was a formality by that stage, her skipper needing to bring the field up and the first ball going to the fence.

On a day where the Panthers managed only two wickets, Bhanuka Mahendran was the pick of the bowlers with 1/24 off 10 overs.

Jessica Matin was the prime batter who helped Dandenong stay in the game at the halfway mark, scoring 54 off 81 with Sophie Strickland also playing a nice hand of 34.

Dandenong’s search for an elusive win continues this weekend against Plenty Valley.