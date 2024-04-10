Cranbourne compete hard in first round loss

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) Division 2 newbies Endeavour Hills made a statement in Round one by defeating 2023 finalist Highett 8.2 50 to 5.18 48.

After winning a momentous premiership in Division 3 last season, the club has backed its youth to compete at the next level, after it was reasonably quiet on the recruitment front.

Those youngsters repaid the faith on Saturday, shading Highett in what was a tussle for three quarters, before defending staunchly in a goalless last term at Barry Simon Reserve.

Highett had the territory and got on top in general play, but scored seven behinds after trailing by nine at the last break, with the Falcons’ grit led by Ben Holland and Luke Peters.

“They had a lot of opportunity on the last quarter but our pressure was very high,” Endeavour Hills coach Matt Peake said.

“None of the shots they had were easy – our backs really held up.

“The wind was going against us and we potentially went into our shells a little bit.

“They came hard in the last quarter and it was gutsy for the guys to get the points.

“It was clearly a step up in standard and physical pressure and especially after the first quarter, Highett lifted but it didn’t shake our guys and that should give them a lot of belief that they can stand up to that stuff.

“Overall, it’s nice to come up and say ‘we belong’.”

Under 19s graduate Tyler Studd led the young brigade, competing well in the ruck after working hard in the preseason.

For Doveton, Sam Muirhead kicked six in a side containing former AFL-listed and 2019 Doves premiership player Deakyn Smith, who added class to the midfield mix and rotated forward.

Listed for North Melbourne’s VFL side, Smith got the opportunity to play in Doveton’s 14.7 91 to 4.6 30 win over Keysborough due to the VFL bye.

“He loved getting the opportunity to play with premiership teammates and it was positive for the young players who listen to every word he says,” coach Matt Stapleton said.

“He was silky with the ball in hand, has that pace to break away and give himself some time with the footy.

“He looked dangerous at times when he went forward as well and on another day would have kicked three or four goals.”

There were several sources of excitement for the Doves on Saturday, playing under a new coach on their home ground, Robinson Reserve, for the first time since 2022 and unveiling a bevy of recruits.

Stapleton was full of praise for the contributions of some of those club debutantes.

“Lochie Conboy was fantastic – he’s a hidden gem in some respects.

“Joel Pritchard showed some great run and dash off halfback and defended well.

“Matt Rogers was lively up forward and through the middle and applied pressure and Ben O’Loughlin was fantastic using the footy behind the ball.”

Meanwhile, in Division One, Cranbourne got its first look at a post-Marc Holt/Kirk Dickson forward line on Saturday in a 16.17 113 to 9.5 59 loss to Cheltenham.

In a rematch of last year’s grand final thriller, it was what has changed for each club across the offseason which proved decisive in the result.

Cheltenham’s ex-AFL recruit Jack Lonie showed his class, kicking three goals and adding energy to an already stacked line-up, while Cranbourne’s attack looked bare.

Coming up against the reigning premiers and 2024 flag front runners was a challenge exacerbated by the absences of champion defenders Brandon and Glenn Osborne, but the youth showed signs.

Tyler Finn ran hard, Ethan Campbell was opportunistic, Brad Frater showed forward craft, and creative halfback Andrew Green has clearly taken another step forward.

That quartet was among six teenagers representing Cranbourne, alongside Ky Williams and Tyson Barry.

Having made a name for himself on the wing, Nick Darbyshire had presence and worked hard often playing as the deepest forward.

Fellow winger Ryan Jones was another who spent time deep in attack, alongside Matt Alister.

There was a glimpse of the forward 50 pressure Cranbourne will hope becomes customary in 2024 during the first quarter.

Finn was one of several who transitioned well and was able to put the ball to forwards’ advantage.

At times, there was a dose of patience, though.

Cheltenham kicked the first two of the game in a perilous start before Cranbourne responded and got themselves into the contest.

The Eagles were again playing catch-up in the second quarter after Cheltenham had momentum for a sustained period.

Darbyshire dribbled home the crucial first goal of the third before Cheltenham came hard.

The undermanned defence withstood several waves from Cheltenham, with Cranbourne still within four goals at three-quarter-time despite struggling for territory.

The dam wall burst in the fourth, with three goals in stoppage time helping the Rosellas put on a sizeable buffer.

Elsewhere, Jye King was a marking machine in defence and winger Tanner Stanton were named best for a Hampton Park side which easily accounted for St Kilda City 18.8 116 to 8.10 58 in Division 2.

Club debutantes Ryan Patterson, a halfback from Narre, and Bronson Martin, recruited through a mutual contact at the club, showed pleasing signs after coming off hand surgery in preseason.

Martin is the brother of Richmond superstar Dustin, and fills an important hole for the Spiders.

“He’s about 6’2 ½ so he’s probably more of a third forward for us but we used in the forward and ruck stocks because we’re undermanned there,” coach Hayden Stanton said.

“He’ll be handy enough because we don’t have a lot of height so his big body is an acquisition.

Narre South went down 3.5 23 to 14.21 105 against Lyndhurst in Division 3; and Doveton Eagles comfortably accounted for South Yarra 14.27 111 to 3.4 22 in Division 4.