Gippy start season strongly

By Jonty Ralphsmith

Gun Gippsland Power draft prospect Ash Centra has put up ridiculous numbers in Gippsland Power’s first-up win against Murray.

It was total domination for the Power at Highgate Recreation Reserve, winning 12.15 87 to 0.0 0, keeping the Bushrangers, missing a handful of their top-liners, to just three inside 50s.

Centra led the charge, with 47 disposals, four goals, 26 contested possessions, seven clearances, four tackles and seven inside 50s to enhance her pick one credentials.

“She was clean, smart and dangerous – it screamed a mature game from her,” coach Nathan Boyd said.

The numbers are made prettier by the fact that Coates League girls footy plays 20-minute flat quarters – for context, in a 30-minute AFL quarter, she was on track for 70 disposals.

But especially pleasing for Boyd was her accountability and hunt – areas she has worked on in preseason.

“A couple of times at stoppage or around the ground, she played a defensive role – her willingness to tackle and shut an opponent down is something I’ve seen shine.

“And there were other little things and second and third efforts which showed her ability to get her hands dirty and we know she’s a classy footballer capable of incredible things but what she did to get the ball back for her team were just as good yesterday.”

Having dominated play and opened up a 17-point quarter-time lead, the Power were always in control, with the victory morale-boosting for a side which started slowly and was often on the receiving end of big losses last year.

Behind Centra, there were an even spread of contributors, with Boyd highlighting the efforts of Pakenham girls Abby Hobson (2.2), Jayda Tannahill, debutante Bonnie Williams and Ava Deszcz (14 disposals).

“Abby was really dangerous for us, she’s a strong presence forward

“The class of (Centra) took the focus away from her but she was still important; Jayda led well down back and was strong in terms of positioning and structure; Bonnie was lively when she came up the ground; Ava led to really good spots.”

Bunyip’s Rebecca Fitzpatrick and Nar Nar Goon’s Maya Crestani’s were other standouts, while Warragul Industrials forward Addison Howe’s growth was illustrated by her aerial presence.

Meanwhile, Dandenong’s girls were outclassed in their first game of the season on Friday night at Shepley Oval against Oakleigh, going down 11.4 70 to 3.2 20.

A four goal to zero first quarter set the tone for a dominant night for the Chargers as they were able to beat Dandenong in close and find targets inside 50.

By the time the Stingrays rectified their deficiencies in the contest, Oakleigh had skipped away to a 31-point lead, with Dandenong never truly threatening to reign it in despit periods of strong link-up and improved contested work.

Officer’s Kayla Dalgleish was elusive in the midfield and applied pressure, finishing with 25 disposals and six tackles in a hard-working performance.

She laid a holding-the-ball free kick in the last quarter to try and will her team to compete for the full four quarters, while Matilda Argus’ defensive efforts late were also pleasing.

Bottom-aged debutante Mizuki Brothwell provided drive out of the backline as Oakleigh pressed hard, while Jemaya Bressan showed her ability to breakaway from stoppage with 17 disposals as part of the midfield rotation.

Jemma Reynolds’ silkiness and Taliah Black’s tapwork were other positives of the first-up loss.

The Rays take on Geelong on Saturday, while Gippsland have Sydney’s Academy.

Meanwhile, boys players Harvey Langford, Noah Mraz and Ricky Mentha took part in the AFL Academy’s game against Coburg on Saturday.

Langford was productive and poised splitting his time between half-forward and the midfield, kicking a goal from 45 in the first half, while Mraz played his usual key defensive post and Mentha was a small forward.

Stingrays Noah Hibbins-Hargreaves, Henry Hayes, Ben Hopkins and Jordan Doherty and Gippslanders Jobe Scapin, Willem Duursma, Alixzander Tauru, Asher Eastham, William Brent, Julian Callahan, Max Donohue and Max Stobie all played for Vic Country in the trial matches against Vic Metro on Sunday.