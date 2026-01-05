By Violet Li

Cranbourne East resident Dorothy Jones lives a century of life, love, and resilience. Residing in Langford Grange, she celebrated her 100-year-old milestone with her family and a caring community on Monday 10 March.

“Her eyesight’s perfect. A hundred years old. No glasses. Her heart is healthy,” her only daughter Jenny said when asked how her mother had been doing.

“She’s very healthy. I had her heart tested. Her heart’s stronger than mine. I had her eyes tested. I need glasses. She doesn’t.

“She never smoked in her life, and she never drank in her life. So maybe that’s why.

“Sometimes she gets confused with numbers, so she says that she’s turning 200 and I say, no, no, no, you’re turning one hundred. But it wouldn’t surprise me in the least if she lived to 200 because she’s so well.”

To tell the life of her mother, Jenny would not hesitate to start with a love story.

In early 1945, Dorothy met young British Commando Frederick Jones while walking with friends in Kent, England. Fred was invited to a gathering at Dorothy’s house. Eager to spend more time with her, Fred proposed during the event.

“When he asked Mum to get engaged, Mum was shocked. She said, you better go and ask her Mum. Her Mum was just shocked as well. And she said, oh, you better go and ask the father,” Jenny recalled.

“And because my grandfather was sick, he really didn’t understand what he was asking. He said, oh, you better go and ask mother.

“So Dad went back to Mum and he said, well, I’ve asked your mother and I’ve asked your father, so we’re engaged.”

It was during the wartime and things moved fast.

“They had a great relationship. It’s that soulmate and that bonding. They did everything together, and that built security and love,” Jenny said.

The couple emigrated to Australia in 1956 when Dorothy was about 30 and Jenny was five. It was a strong call.

“She said it took a long time for her to settle into Australia because although she loved the country, she had no family other than her immediate family,” Jenny said.

“But once she settled, they only went back to England several times.

“They always came home here because this was their home. They loved it so much.”

The family first arrived in Wangaratta. And they moved around for Fred’s bridge-building business, which remains in operation today. Dorothy took on the role of bookkeeper, managing the finances. Eventually, they all came back to Victoria, their home.

The family grew bigger over the years, welcoming two grandchildren and later, three great-grandchildren.

Fred passed away in 2018, a heartbreaking loss for Dorothy, but she still speaks of him with love and admiration. The 73-year love story forms the unfading undertone of her life.

Now, one of her great-grandchildren is planning to spend a couple of years in the UK with her partner to experience a different lifestyle. The shape of another transcontinental story is in the forming for this family.