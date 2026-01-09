Casey fire brigades deployed to support efforts against raging bushfires

by Jensy Callimootoo

As out of control blazes in the North East of Victoria continue to burn under catastrophic and extreme fire conditions, many of Casey’s Country Fire Authority (CFA) brigades have rallied to send crews, tankers and medical assistance to help.

Specifically, CFA Brigades from Berwick, Narre Warren South and Narre Warren North, including Harkaway have all deployed aid as large parts of Victoria are sweltering as temperatures have soared above 40c today (Friday 9 January), with wind conditions set to increase and a total fire ban across the state.

Two strike teams from Narre Warren Fire Brigade were deployed on 7 January, to battle the active fires in Longwood, with five tankers and 20 members on standby if further assistance is required according to Captain Travis Carter.

A video from the deployed crew at Longwood, posted on the brigade’s social media in the early hours of Friday morning, depicts hazy orange skies, hidden under thick and heavy grey smoke.

Captain Craig Sanderson from Berwick Fire Brigade CFA, said that a team from the Berwick brigade was also deployed to undertake “significant operation activity” in Victoria’s North East on Thursday 8 January.

According to the captain, the team provided critical on-site media support in “challenging conditions”.

“Throughout the day, the crew assessed and treated four patients, including one patient retrieved directly from the fire ground,” he said.

“Coordination was also undertaken to arrange additional transport to urgent care, with patients subsequently handed over to Ambulance Victoria for continued treatment.”

After a late evening, the crew was back on site early this morning for what’s expected by authories to be another gruelling day.

Captain Sanderson told Star News that he commends the team’s and all other personnel’s “professionalism, commitment and teamwork”.

“Their efforts highlight the vital role of emergency response teams in supporting community safety during major incidents,” he said.

Upon request, Narre Warren North Fire Brigade also sent several crews and a tanker to assist with the Longwood fires over Thursday and Friday.

CFA’s Chief Officer, Jason Heffernan has urged those in the region and across Victoria to stay vigilant and follow the directions of authorities and all emergency warnings on the VicEmergency app and website as well as staying aware through broadcast channels.

“They (firefighters) are going to have a horrible horrible day today”, said Mr Heffernan.

“This is going to be tough for them and again we’re asking communities to make it easier by following the advice making those preparations and helping us to be able to help the broader community.”

In a press conference this morning, Premier Jacinta Allan also urged those in impacted areas to listen to authorities and emergency services.

She also acknowledged all firefighters and emergency workers who have been working tirelessly to battle the extreme and dynamic situation over the last few days.

Despite the cooler weather, a total fire ban across the state has been declared for Saturday 10 January due to several rampant fires and current catastrophic conditions.

To stay aware and up to date with the latest emergency warnings, go to emergency.vic.gov.au/respond/