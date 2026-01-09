South east gets creative with NGV tour

by Sahar Foladi

A series of free hands-on-art-making programs are coming to the south east as part of the NGV Kids on Tour.

Holiday fun for children and families have doubled through this creative series of programs at the Dandenong Library, Springvale Library and Hampton Park Library.

Senior project coordinator of community programs at NGV, Stephanie Pohlman says the program provides access to families and children regardless of their location.

The program is based on collaboration with wide range of venues and local libraries, regional galleries, neighbourhood houses, children’s hospital and migrant resource centres.

“We know these venues are vital to a community, they provide a space for people to come together, connect, learn or access an important service.

“Working with so many venues across the State provides us with an exciting opportunity to get to know the wider community, especially those who may be outside the Gallery’s regular orbit.

“Through resources and support, it facilitates community venues to build their capacity in sharing creative experiences and promotes art as a tool for wellbeing, something that can be used to connect people whether it’s to come together to create or share new perspectives and ideas.

“Each year we send out a custom designed pack of art activities and supplies which is designed to be flexible so venues can adapt the program to suit their community. “

The program will kick-off at:

Dandenong Library from Tuesday 13 January 2:30pm-3:30pm, creating party hats

Bunjil Place Tuesday 13 January until 15 January no booking required

Springvale Library, Friday 23 January, 10:30-11:30am, bookings required.

Hampton Park Library, 21 January 10am-12pm.

This year, NGV Kids on Tour is expected to tour a record number of more than 160 community venues across both metropolitan and regional Victoria.

Inspired by National Gallery of Victoria’s summer children’s exhibition Let’s Party! Fashion for Kids: Designed by Danielle Brustman, the 2026 program features a suite of activities and workshops where kids can decorate party hats, design their own imaginative cakes, or play a variety of party games.

It highlights ideas of self-expression and identity in dressing up, socialising and celebrating, so this year the activities are themed around the idea of a kids birthday party – making a party hat, playing games, designing the cake and connecting with others.

If families are looking to find out what’s on in their local area, the best way is to visit the NGV website, find a local venue and give them a buzz.

Some venues require booking whilst at others you can drop by at anytime.