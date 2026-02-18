60 Years of Commitment to School Reunion

by Sahar Foladi

The Killester College class of 1966 recently celebrated their 60th reunion, showcasing a long-term commitment to the decades of reunion.

The group, made-up by committed ladies, have been celebrating every decade going way back since the 10th year reunion since their graduation in 1971.

Mary Caligiury, Helen Dunna, and Yvonne Kenperman have taken up the roles as organisers for the last three decades.

“It was great, everyone was happy, the Killester College did lovely job with setting up.

“It was a lot of work but it was worth it.”

This year’s reunion was held on Sunday 15 February, at the College in Springvale, where the group shared stories from their school years about all the things they got away with.

“Being with the girls, to come back every decade, it’s like it was yesterday.

“Sixty years is a big milestone just to get these people together.

“People move such a long way away, on the 50th we had someone come from Darwin.”

The ladies have all aged stunningly well, while Ms Kenperman is unsure behind “the secret potion,” their social and friendship ties going way back to school times may have played a role.

Ms Kenperman remembers the College as a very new, small school with lots of trees and dirt to play with back then.

Killester playing a “big part” in her life, the core memories of school is the people and friendships she formed.

“A lot of the girls left at year 10 to go into nursing teaching or secretarial work.

“It was good times when the kids came all the way as far as Pakenham, Hallam, Clayton and Dandenong.

“I enjoyed school, I made lots of friend and I still keep in contact with them.

“It was a friendship you made, people you met.”

Nowadays, schools have a packed curriculum like drama, music and so on, she says.

The group catch up on lunch once in a while through their Facebook group post.

“We will do that until someone says no, that’s it, we’ve all got walkers!”