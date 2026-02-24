City of Casey unveils 2026 Community Award finalists

Casey Council has released their list of finalists for the 2026 Community Awards — out of the 135 nominations, 37 individuals and organisers have made the list.

20 years in the running, the Casey Community Awards works to publicly acknowledge some of Casey’s key figures and contributors.

With eight categories, the list embraces a diverse range of skills in different fields, including arts, sports, multiculturalism, humanities and community services.

Casey’s Mayor, Stefan Koomen said that each person or group on the list has contributed exceptionally to the city.

“I would like to congratulate all the finalists. Each of them has made an exceptional contribution to the Casey community,” he said.

“I look forward to seeing them at the award ceremony in March, where the 2026 winners will be announced.”

Here’s a list of the finalists and their contributions to the community:

2026 Casey Citizen of the Year finalists

– Corina Dutlow

Corina has made a significant impact in the Casey community through her leadership and dedication to supporting multicultural families. As CEO of Australian-Filipino Community Services, she has expanded vital programs statewide and established Australia’s first Filipino dementia-friendly respite home.

– Damien Rosario

Damien has played a significant role in the Casey community through his support for local

initiatives, active volunteer involvement, and strong commitment to community wellbeing. As

President of Neighbourhood Watch Casey, Damien has elevated community safety through

innovative partnerships and initiatives such as Safe Plate Day events that protect residents

and foster trust and collaboration between services and the community.

– Deahnn Johnson

Deahnn has made a remarkable impact in Casey through her leadership in vocational education and dedication to animal care training. As lead educator for the Certificate II in Animal Care at Foundation Learning Centre (FLC), she has strengthened the program with hands‑on learning and partnerships, giving students meaningful industry experience.

– Dr Jamel Kaur Singh

Dr Singh has contributed significantly to the Casey community through education, enterprise and inclusive leadership. Her work bridges business, education and community engagement, helping schools, organisations and government bodies integrate Cultural Intelligence and values-based learning into their programs. Through tailored workshops and leadership training, she equips teachers, young people and workplaces with the skills to build respectful, inclusive and high‑performing environments.

– Dr Patrick Halton

Dr Halton has made a significant contribution to the Casey community by improving young people’s access to physical and mental healthcare. Through his school based medical clinics and specialised youth mental health work, he has reduced barriers to care, strengthened wellbeing and helped students stay engaged in their education.

2026 Casey Woman of the Year finalists

– Bhavani Padmanabhan

Bhavani is a dedicated volunteer at Bakhtar Community Organisation, where she has made a meaningful impact on the wellbeing and empowerment of local families. Her compassion and commitment have particularly supported refugee and migrant women facing language and social barriers. Bhavani runs free basic English classes for women who are unable to access formal programs. She also facilitates meditation and mindfulness sessions.

– Chanchal Kumavat

Chanchal is the Founder and Director of Saathi Multicultural Association of Australia, and a compassionate and unifying presence in the City of Casey. Chanchal’s work has supported women escaping family violence, assisted families in hardship and provided food, care and dignity to those in need. She also empowers small business owners, especially women and new migrants, by creating opportunities to showcase their work and gain financial independence.

– Christine Edwards

In September 2021, Christine joined the Adult Migrant English Program, a national settlement service supporting migrants and humanitarian entrants to learn english language skills that will assist them to successfully and confidently participate socially and economically in Australia. Christine has demonstrated exceptional dedication in her role as a volunteer tutor and outstanding commitment and impact in the City of Casey, contributing nearly 500 hours of service across multiple programs.

– Cynthia Fernandes

Cynthia is the founder of Women Rising Together, which provides a safe and welcoming space where women from diverse backgrounds can connect, learn and build confidence. Through her weekly programs and personalised support, she helps women overcome isolation, develop resilience and contribute to the community.

– Divya Pasupuleti

Divya has volunteered hundreds of hours mentoring women and culturally diverse professionals across Casey, helping them build confidence and progress toward employment or leadership. Her impact continues through a ripple effect of mentees supporting others, alongside her work sharing expertise with local groups such as the Society of Nepali Engineers Victoria.

2026 Casey Young Citizen of the Year finalists

– Bailey Ogden

Bailey is actively involved in performing arts, animal welfare and youth leadership, approaching each with enthusiasm and determination. As a committee member of BATS Theatre Company and a dedicated animal rescue volunteer, he supports local productions, pursues his zoology studies and inspires other young people to pursue their goals.

– Bethany Henry

Over the past year, Bethany has made an outstanding contribution to the community through

her dedicated volunteer work as Social Media Coordinator with the Special Olympics. She

attends training days, competitions and special events, capturing photos and stories that

celebrate the achievements and spirit of athletes with intellectual disabilities

– Jade Groves

Jade has made a significant contribution to Casey as a junior representative netballer who created the Netball is Life program for a school assignment on gender equity. She was concerned about the limited funding for netball despite it being the number one girls’ sport in Australia, and decided to take action. Jade wrote to the Prime Minister and designed hoodies and t shirts to raise money for programs that help underprivileged girls play netball.

– Sage Marie Kelly

Sage has demonstrated a strong commitment to supporting young people through her

volunteer work at the local Youth Centre and with Freeza, where she helps organise youth

focused events in the Casey area. Passionate about mental health advocacy, she also

writes and performs original songs that explore these important issues.

2026 Senior Citizen of the Year finalists

– Graham Lovett

Graham has contributed 57 years of volunteer service to the Hallam Fire Brigade,

responding to fire calls, driving the tanker and leading community education. He also

manages the Fire Equipment Maintenance Program and mentors new firefighters,

strengthening safety and preparedness across Casey

– Lalith Mendis

Lalith has been a committed volunteer in the Casey community for more than 35 years. As a

community bus driver with Hampton Park Community House and an L2P mentor, he

supports residents with essential transport and helps young learner drivers gain their

required hours. He also volunteers with Connected Libraries, delivering books to people with

disabilities and those unable to drive.

– Lindsay (Lins) Harding

Lindsay has been a dedicated and influential member of the Akoonah Park Men’s Shed since its early years, playing a key role in its growth and community presence. He has served as President in 2015, 2017 and 2019, and contributed as a Committee member in most other years. Lindsay has driven major fundraising efforts and built strong relationships with local councillors and MPs, helping keep the Shed visible and well connected.

– Norma Clay

Tita (Aunty) Norma has made an outstanding contribution to the Casey community through her joyful and generous commitment to healthy ageing. Norma is a vibrant role model who champions active living for seniors. Over the past year, she has volunteered her time to teach line dancing to fellow seniors and community members across Casey.

2026 Community Group of the Year finalists

– Australian-Filipino Community Services Inc.

Australian-Filipino Community Services strengthens the Casey community through food relief, culturally inclusive programs and support for families in hardship. It operates Maharlika Lodge, Australia’s first Filipino dementia specific dementia specific respite home, provides crisis accommodation in Doveton and works with partners to enhance elder wellbeing and cultural connection.

– Compassionate Hands Inc.

Compassionate Hands Inc. has made a remarkable contribution to the Casey community

through its unwavering commitment to supporting vulnerable individuals and families.

Through food relief, emergency assistance and community outreach, Compassionate Hands

Inc. has supported hundreds of residents, offering not only practical help but also hope and

dignity.

– Neighbourhood Watch Casey

Neighbourhood Watch Casey is a dedicated volunteer team making an important contribution to a safer Casey community by placing education at the centre of crime prevention. In the past year, volunteers have attended more than 30 community events and presentations, sharing practical safety messages that empower residents to take responsibility for their own safety.

– Pa5ifica Seed

Pa5ifica Seed Inc has made a significant contribution to the Casey community through culturally grounded service and leadership. One of their most impactful achievements was their involvement in the Cultivating Creative Cultures with Communities event at Bunjil Place, where 20 volunteers contributed more than 320 hours across four nights. Their presence ensured a safe, inclusive and culturally responsive environment for thousands of young performers and families.

– Sikh Volunteers Australia

Sikh Volunteers Australia has been a lifeline for the City of Casey community, delivering not just meals but dignity, compassion, and hope to those who need it most. They serve the community with warm vegetarian meals and essential supplies. Their food vans, home deliveries, and free tiffin pickups have reached thousands, while their rapid response to disasters like bushfires and floods has brought comfort and practical support in moments of crisis.

2026 Lindsay King Art Award finalists

– Bats Theatre Company Inc.

Bats Theatre Company has fostered creativity and inclusion in Casey for 36 years, offering accessible youth theatre programs and opportunities for people of all abilities. Entirely volunteer run, the company supports members on stage and behind the scenes and leads initiatives such as the Dylans Wings of Change program.

– Bridie Clark

Bridie has shown strong leadership in the arts through the growth of her inclusive and

affordable dance and theatre school, providing creative opportunities for people of all abilities. She has also directed a major stage production that received strong community and media recognition. As President of BATS Theatre Company, the region’s only all‑abilities community theatre group, she promotes accessible participation and supports emerging performers.

Masquerade Youth Productions Inc.

Masquerade Youth Productions Inc has made a significant contribution to the Casey community, providing opportunities for children and teenagers of all backgrounds to develop confidence, creativity and teamwork through stage and screen, enriching the community with affordable, family‑friendly entertainment. The organisation champions inclusion, offering Auslan‑interpreted and sensory‑friendly performances so everyone can enjoy live theatre.

– Mysha Islam

Mysha Islam has made an exceptional contribution to the Casey community through her dedication to education, art and multicultural engagement. As a teacher, artist and community leader, she creates meaningful opportunities for children and families to connect through creativity. She founded Multicultural Mailer Inc., delivering inclusive art and storytelling workshops that promote cultural understanding, self‑expression and wellbeing among diverse families.

– Sri Lankan Dance Academy of Victoria Inc.

Sri Lankan Dance Academy of Victoria provides a vital platform for students living outside Sri Lanka to learn, practise and perform traditional Sri Lankan dance. Through high quality training and culturally rich productions, the Academy offers City of Casey audiences insight into Sri Lanka’s diverse artistic heritage while promoting mutual appreciation and cross cultural understanding. The Academy supports more than 150 dancers across three Victorian locations, nurturing confidence, discipline and cultural pride.

2026 Casey Environmental & Sustainability Champion Award finalists

– City of Casey’s Youth Climate Action Committee

The Youth Climate Action Committee is a passionate group of young Casey residents dedicated to climate education, environmental action and community leadership. This year, the committee led a sustainable lunchbox workshop for Grade 6 students, MC’d a panel at the Innovate Casey Community event, organised a tree‑planting day that saw 850 trees planted in Cranbourne West, and helped build a community garden at the Youth Information Centre.

– Friends of Cardinia Creek

Friends of Cardinia Creek plays an important role in protecting and enhancing one of Casey’s key natural areas. Over the past year, the group has led regular cleanups, removing large amounts of litter and improving the safety and appearance of the creek and surrounding parklands. Their weed removal work has supported the recovery of native vegetation, strengthened biodiversity and improved habitat for local wildlife.

– Friends of Eumemmerring Creek

Friends of Eumemmerring Creek are a dedicated volunteer group in Casey committed to restoring and protecting the Eumemmerring Creek corridor. Through regular weed management, planting and rubbish‑removal activities, they have improved the area’s natural beauty, strengthened local biodiversity and created a cleaner, safer space for residents and wildlife. Their hands‑on efforts have inspired community pride, welcoming volunteers of all ages to learn about local ecosystems and take part in conservation.

– Uniting Church Hampton Park

Uniting Church Hampton Park strengthens the community through sustainable gardening, education and inclusive programs. Its community garden supplies food relief and offers workshops and garden plots for residents, alongside sewing and arts activities that teach practical skills, encourage reuse and support social connection.

2026 Casey Equity & Inclusion Award finalists

– Cindy Warren

Cindy Warren, founder of Umbrella Support, develops programs that help people with disability build confidence, independence and meaningful connections. Her inclusive cooking, arts and blogging programs, along with employment partnerships and advocacy platforms, support participants each year and encourage broader community understanding of ability and inclusion.

– Daz Smith

With 30 years in radio and podcasting, Daz has used his skills and knowledge to create a distinctive training program that provides people living with disability in Casey and surrounding areas with accessible pathways into media. Daz’s studio offers a welcoming environment where participants learn to express themselves, build self-belief and grow their practical abilities.

– Diamond Sports Club

Diamond Sports Club is a volunteer run organisation providing free athletics training to people of all ages and cultural backgrounds. The club removes financial and social barriers to sport and has hosted the annual Multicultural Athletic Meet for five years, offering free entry, meals and refreshments to all participants and spectators.

– Tess Marotta

Tess is a dedicated advocate for inclusion, empowerment and mental health in the Casey community. She volunteers her time facilitating peer support groups for women with disabilities, creating spaces of connection, empathy and hope for those experiencing isolation. Tess also designed a Coffee Appreciation Workshop for people with acquired brain injury, transforming a simple sensory activity into an opportunity for confidence, community and joy.

The Bridge Inc.

The Bridge Inc. provides inclusive programs that support people with disability, young people and culturally diverse residents to develop skills and progress toward employment. Its social enterprise offers practical paid training, while volunteering, mentoring and community partnerships help participants build confidence, connection and greater independence.