DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Housing focus for Canberra conference

Housing focus for Canberra conference

Dandenong Civic Centre. (Gary Sissons: 344241)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will call for social and affordable housing reforms at an upcoming national conference in Canberra.

Mayor Sophie Tan and chief executive Jacqui Weatherill will lead the council delegation at the Australian Local Government Association general assembly on 23-25 June.

Other councillors are expected to register their interest over “coming weeks”.

On 16 February, Greater Dandenong approved covering an unknown number of its delgates’ expenses at ALGA. It estimates costs of about $3100 per person, including economy flights, three nights of four-star accommodation, taxis, meals and attendance.

In the past, critics have labelled the ALGA assembly as a “junket”, others have argued that its networking opportunities with other inner-metro councils, MPs and Ministers are worthwhile.

The council has drafted five housing-related motions for ALGA, including a call for a national, coordinated strategy to end homelessness.

Greater Dandenong has been long identified as one of Melbourne’s homeless hotspots, with about 50 sleeping rough in Dandenong.

In the South East, there’s about 11,500 people experiencing homelessness.

Rising costs, low vacancy rates and limited social housing are creating further pressure on low-income people finding a home.

The council’s other ALGA motions include tax exemptions to encourage the rezoning of council-owned land for social or affordable housing.

Greater Dandenong has identified four suitable council-owned sites for affordable housing, but argues that Victoria’s Windfall Gains Tax imposed “substantial costs … into the millions” for councils seeking to rezone public land.

It will also move for a nationally-coordinated levy to fund roads, drainage, water, sewerage and community facilities to support new social housing.

This would help bridge a $5.7 billion infrastructure gap to meet the National Housing Accord target of 1.2 new million homes, the council argues.

Greater Dandenong will also move for building code reform to allow “fast, flexible and affordable” housing construction such as 3D-printed, modular, prefabricated and volumetric housing.

The council also will call for national definitions for social housing and affordable housing – which are confusingly different across Australia’s states.

Greater Dandenong is set to unveil its own housing strategy and action plan for community consultation early this year.

ALGA is the peak lobbying group for 537 local governments in Australia, with its assembly attracting more than 800 mayors and councils each year.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Crs show high-rise skepticism

    Crs show high-rise skepticism

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 421288 Don’t expect a swell in high-rise apartments any time soon in Dandenong, Noble Park and Springvale despite recent planning reforms, says Springvale North…

  • Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Waste-to-energy submissions open

    Public submissions have opened for the upcoming Victorian Parliamentary inquiry into the state’s push for waste-to-energy plants. South-Eastern Metropolitan MP Rachel Payne, who pushed for the inquiry, says there are…

  • Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Ambulance response times improve in Casey, state targets still unmet

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 515650 New insights from Ambulance Victoria (AV) shows minor improvements in response times from first responders and turnaround durations in Casey, with an average…

  • $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    $80,000 for Casey-wide Pest Management Strategy

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 496313 Casey Council has unanimously endorsed a plan to set aside $80,000 to develop a municipality-wide Pest Animal Management Strategy, as growing rabbit infestations…

  • Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Clyde North safety breaches lead to $700k fine

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 166670 Construction works in Clyde North have been in the spotlight after roofing company Proform Roofing (Vic) Pty Ltd was fined $700,000 over multiple…