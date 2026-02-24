Housing focus for Canberra conference

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council will call for social and affordable housing reforms at an upcoming national conference in Canberra.

Mayor Sophie Tan and chief executive Jacqui Weatherill will lead the council delegation at the Australian Local Government Association general assembly on 23-25 June.

Other councillors are expected to register their interest over “coming weeks”.

On 16 February, Greater Dandenong approved covering an unknown number of its delgates’ expenses at ALGA. It estimates costs of about $3100 per person, including economy flights, three nights of four-star accommodation, taxis, meals and attendance.

In the past, critics have labelled the ALGA assembly as a “junket”, others have argued that its networking opportunities with other inner-metro councils, MPs and Ministers are worthwhile.

The council has drafted five housing-related motions for ALGA, including a call for a national, coordinated strategy to end homelessness.

Greater Dandenong has been long identified as one of Melbourne’s homeless hotspots, with about 50 sleeping rough in Dandenong.

In the South East, there’s about 11,500 people experiencing homelessness.

Rising costs, low vacancy rates and limited social housing are creating further pressure on low-income people finding a home.

The council’s other ALGA motions include tax exemptions to encourage the rezoning of council-owned land for social or affordable housing.

Greater Dandenong has identified four suitable council-owned sites for affordable housing, but argues that Victoria’s Windfall Gains Tax imposed “substantial costs … into the millions” for councils seeking to rezone public land.

It will also move for a nationally-coordinated levy to fund roads, drainage, water, sewerage and community facilities to support new social housing.

This would help bridge a $5.7 billion infrastructure gap to meet the National Housing Accord target of 1.2 new million homes, the council argues.

Greater Dandenong will also move for building code reform to allow “fast, flexible and affordable” housing construction such as 3D-printed, modular, prefabricated and volumetric housing.

The council also will call for national definitions for social housing and affordable housing – which are confusingly different across Australia’s states.

Greater Dandenong is set to unveil its own housing strategy and action plan for community consultation early this year.

ALGA is the peak lobbying group for 537 local governments in Australia, with its assembly attracting more than 800 mayors and councils each year.