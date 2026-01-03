100 shows later

YTS Gucciboi started from the bottom—fleeing war, carrying family expectations, and fighting for his place in the music industry.

The 25-year-old rapper, singer, and songwriter knew chasing his dream was too important to give up on.

Now he has reached a milestone many artists only dream of.

“Just because you were born in the struggle doesn’t mean you have to die in it. Your story isn’t over, and the pen is in your hand,” he said.

YTS Gucciboi’s journey begins far from the stages and studio lights of Melbourne. Born in South Sudan, life in his early years was marked by civil war, instability, and the absence of parental guidance.

“I had to move from place to place just trying to survive until I made it to Australia,” the Casey resident said.

In 2010, he arrived in Melbourne, stepping into a world that felt completely unfamiliar. School became his first challenge. Learning English while adjusting to a new culture pushed him to grow fast. He carried the weight of homesickness and trauma, yet found hope in the opportunities around him.

“Australia gave me opportunities I never would have had back home: the chance to chase my dreams, to express myself, and to live without the limitations of ethnic or social barriers.”

Once settled, school became the only priority. With traditional African parents who believed education was the only path to success, he had to put his dreams on hold.

“Music wasn’t seen as a real career, it was seen as a distraction,” YTS Gucciboi said.

“There were times I had to write and record in secret, times I had no money for studio sessions, and times I questioned myself.”

After finishing Year 12, he finally stepped into his artistry with full focus. The path wasn’t easy — disagreements with family, financial hardship, and the challenge of building an independent career tested him.

Early on, he was turned down by people who didn’t believe in his sound or thought he wasn’t “marketable.”

“Every “no” made me double down, invest in myself, and prove that I didn’t need validation to be great. Now, those same people see the vision clearer than ever,” YTS Gucciboi said.

His breakout hit, “Self Battles”, put him firmly on the map and set the tone for a career full of growth, resilience, and creativity.

Over the years, he has released fire projects including Straight From The Heart (2019), Dream World and 2 Reality (2020), Amongst The Stars (2021),The Prophecy Of The Prodigy (2024) and most recently Lost Thoughts (2025).

YTS Gucciboi blends melodic rap with trap influences, creating a versatile sound that carries both emotion and energy. His melodic style reflects vulnerability and introspection, while his trap-infused tracks reveal his alter ego, Y.T.S. (Young Talent Star).

The name Gucciboi represents the brighter, positive side of his personality, aligning with the melodic essence of his music.

Through his music, he shares his personal journey and encourages listeners to persevere through challenges.

“It was never about fame, money, or lifestyle,” YTS Gucciboi said.

“I’ve always wanted to rise above my circumstances, become a legend among my people, and be a light of hope for the next generation to show that we are more than what the world says we are.”

Witnessing the rise in violence in Melbourne has influenced how he approaches his music. YTS Gucciboi refuses to glamorize the darkness.

“I know young people are listening closely, and some of them look up to artists for guidance, not just entertainment,” he said.

“Artists got power, for real. We shape culture and influence minds.So we can’t just rap about the pain without offering a way out.

“Tell your story, speak your truth, show the consequences, show the lessons. That’s where the real impact is.

“Just because you were born in the struggle doesn’t mean you have to die in it. Your story isn’t over, and the pen is in your hand.”

Faith underpins everything he does. He also encourages others to put God at the centre particularly during these challenging times.

“Connect with God because only He can give you a purpose greater than anything this world has to offer.

“Worldly desires might promise pleasure, but they often lead us down paths of destruction-hurting others, and even betraying our own people.”

He dreams of a stronger, more empowered African-Australian music movement. Through his label YTS Academy, launched recently, he focuses on mentorship, networks, opportunities, and professional development for emerging multicultural artists.

“I try to be that big brother figure I didn’t have. I want to be remembered as someone who opened doors,” YTS Gucciboi said.

“But I also stay locked in on my own path because when they see me pushing and staying consistent, that’s motivation in itself. My success becomes proof that theirs is possible too.”

YTS Gucciboi isn’t about music. He is a fierce advocate for African-Australian artists, pushing for more representation, better resources, and creative spaces that empower artists to thrive.

He has performed at community events like the Rise of South Sudan Music & Arts Festival, standing as a voice for his generation.

Since kicking off, he’s been unstoppable, quickly building a dedicated fan base by staying true to his identity and vision.

His love for sharing music has taken him to every kind of stage—from community events to nightclubs, halftime shows, and interstate performances in Brisbane.

He has performed as both an opening act and a tour act, with each experience pushing him to elevate his craft and build strong connections with audiences.

The celebration of his 100th show on October 18 marked a major milestone, a testament to resilience, creativity, and the power of independent artistry.

“This milestone is a celebration of the path l’ve walked so far and a reminder that the journey is only just beginning. 100 shows down, and a lifetime more to go,” he said.

“This achievement isn’t mine alone, it belongs to everyone who has supported, cheered, and believed in me from the very beginning.”

The 100th show united artists, collaborators, and supporters in a collective tribute to music and community.

More than just a performance, it highlighted Melbourne’s vibrant music scene and challenged traditional notions of success.

“It redefines what it means to “blow up” not as a sudden rise to fame, but as the steady pursuit of a dream, showing up through life’s hardest moments, and staying true to your vision.”

To follow his journey visit https://www.instagram.com/ytsgucciboi?igsh=MXN3Y3Nkc3ljOXIwOA==