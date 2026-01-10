Looking Back

100 years ago

14 January 1926

WASHING DAY

USEFUL HINTS

One of the first worries that confront a newly-married couple is the laundry problem. However extensive the wedding trousseau is, the time is bound to come when something simply has to be washed. Young married folk naturally like to do all they can for themselves, and since, no doubt, they have received a mangle, a scrubbing brush and a bar of soap among their wedding presents, it would be a pity to waste them. Many homes still possess the good old-fashioned copper where you have to lie on the floor to light the fire, and stay there blowing until it burns up. Numbers of young couples start married life with practically no knowledge of how to wash clothes. This is a very serious state of affairs, because in this world we are judged by the clothes we hang on the line.

50 years ago

8 January 1976

Women’s Lib takes 2/6 in DDCA!

Round six of DDCA cricket was one full of interest, but for the one small point which will eventually affect the Association the most, we have to go to the lowest grade of all, Under 14 division 2. I can report that the first female player took the field in the DDCA’s round six. And if that is not news, I don’t know what is. The girl in question is Sue Dunsford, and Sue turned out for Carrum Downs. Now I know that many sceptics will ask whether Downs were short of junior players, but let me point out that Sue must have been selected on practice form. She was given two overs in the game, and took two wickets for six runs, which is a great effort for any junior first up, boy or girl.

20 years ago

16 January 2006

Tracking back down memory lane

Sandown has a significant place in the history of Australian racing, being the only metropolitan track opened in the 20th century. The present course opened in 1965 before a crowd of 52,379 – a record that has not been eclipsed at the venue, but racing was a feature as far back as the 19th century. Racing at what is now known as Sandown goes back to 1888, but the State Government closed the original track in 1931. In March, 2003, Sandown’s most ambitious program since its inception was completed when the venue became the first metropolitan venue in the state to have a dual-track racecourse.

5 years ago

12 January 2021

Our Covid heroes

2020 PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

This is for the frontline workers.

In our hospitals, clinics and testing stations, they risked their health to care for others during Covid-19s wave after wave. The unstinting nurses, doctors, cleaners, counsellors, receptionists and myriad of health care workers are the Star News Group’s People of the Year. “It’s up there with the toughest year I’ve had” said Kate Malloch, a specialist clinical nurse at Dandenong Hospital. “Adjusting to all the changes and knowing the risks involved .. you were scared of what if you potentially bring it home. You don’t want to infect your partner or mum.”

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society