Smoke spreads from Victoria bushfires, locals advised to take precautions

Those in the Casey region may be impacted by smoke that is making its way from several bushfires across Victoria, local CFA authorities have said they are aware of it and called for the public to stay indoors if possible.

On a social media post on Saturday afternoon (10 January), Narre Warren Fire Brigade said they were aware of a “large amount of smoke in our area”.

“This smoke is a result of ongoing fires around the state and may continue for sometime,” said the post.

“Before calling 000 please check to ensure it isn’t just smoke haze you are experiencing.

“If you see a column of smoke or flames call 000”.

The post also called for people to stay safe by staying indoors, reducing physical activity and keeping all doors and windows closed, it also suggested keeping all medications close by.

Narre Warren North Fire Brigade also urged Casey locals not to “panic”.

“There is a lot of smoke around at the moment. This is being triggered by the current fires in the Otways,” said the post.

“There is no need for panic.”

Victoria is still under a total fire ban, which will span until Sunday 11 January 11:59pm, meaning no fire can be lit in the open air or allowed to remain alight during this time.

For more information on the current conditions and to stay informed please visit, emergency.vic.gov.au.