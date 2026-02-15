A spot of kindness led by young local leaders

A Casey-based Girl Guides group dedicated to empowering girls and young women has delivered a heartfelt show of support to local frontline volunteers.

Narre Warren North Girl Guides recently visited the Narre Warren North Country Fire Authority (CFA) unit, coming together to donate bottled water and nourishing treats to firefighters as a gesture of appreciation for their tireless service.

The visit follows a demanding month in which many CFA volunteers were deployed across the state to battle severe fire conditions.

Guide leader Elizabeth said the initiative was a proud moment for the group and highlighted the strong bond between the Girl Guides and the wider community.

“This act of kindness marks a proud moment for the Narre Warren North Girl Guides and reflects the wider commitment of Girl Guides across the community to support local volunteers who give so much to keep others safe,” Elizabeth said.

With units located across Victoria, Girl Guides is an organisation focused on helping girls and young women discover their strengths, build confidence and develop leadership skills in an inclusive environment.

“Girl Guides has a long and respected history of helping girls develop confidence, leadership skills, and independence,” said Elizabeth.

“Through its unique youth-led program, girls are encouraged to explore new challenges, try a wide range of activities, and build strong friendships in a safe and supportive environment.”