DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » A spot of kindness led by young local leaders

A spot of kindness led by young local leaders

Narre Warren North Girl Guides' leader, Barbara with a CFA member, Tamara. (Supplied)

A Casey-based Girl Guides group dedicated to empowering girls and young women has delivered a heartfelt show of support to local frontline volunteers.

Narre Warren North Girl Guides recently visited the Narre Warren North Country Fire Authority (CFA) unit, coming together to donate bottled water and nourishing treats to firefighters as a gesture of appreciation for their tireless service.

The visit follows a demanding month in which many CFA volunteers were deployed across the state to battle severe fire conditions.

Guide leader Elizabeth said the initiative was a proud moment for the group and highlighted the strong bond between the Girl Guides and the wider community.

“This act of kindness marks a proud moment for the Narre Warren North Girl Guides and reflects the wider commitment of Girl Guides across the community to support local volunteers who give so much to keep others safe,” Elizabeth said.

With units located across Victoria, Girl Guides is an organisation focused on helping girls and young women discover their strengths, build confidence and develop leadership skills in an inclusive environment.

“Girl Guides has a long and respected history of helping girls develop confidence, leadership skills, and independence,” said Elizabeth.

“Through its unique youth-led program, girls are encouraged to explore new challenges, try a wide range of activities, and build strong friendships in a safe and supportive environment.”

Digital Editions

  • Funding call to further combat racism

    Funding call to further combat racism

    An anti-racism support network has provided its first insights after a year of documenting racism across the state, the first of its kind in Australia.…

More News

  • Teen pedestrian critically injured in Narre Warren South

    Teen pedestrian critically injured in Narre Warren South

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 534667 A 16-year-old boy was fighting for life after being struck by a car on Pound Road, Narre Warren South on Friday 13 February.…

  • Flowing with life and strength

    Flowing with life and strength

    We can find ourselves sometimes in fear and anxiety for many reasons. The cause might be the death of a loved one, work stress or ongoing worry about broken relationships,…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 219034 100 years ago 18 February 1926 GIPPSLAND FIRES On Sunday afternoon, the ringing of the fire bell at Dandenong startled residents, many of…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 259559 Kwabo dance workshop Join Gracieuse Amah from Kwabo Events in a Kwabo (welcome) dance workshop. Congolese rhythms, movement and cultural expression while learning…

  • Upper Beaconsfield festival returns

    Upper Beaconsfield festival returns

    Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run: Climbing New Heights Upper Beaconsfield will come alive on Sunday the 15th of February when the community hosts the annual Upper Beaconsfield Tower Run and Village…