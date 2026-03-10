Massaging the message: parlour makes changes after community concerns

by Sahar Foladi

VIP Massage has covered over its website address and a QR code link at its soon-to-open Dandenong shopfront after growing community concerns.

The changes were visible on Tuesday morning (10 March), after some curious residents reportedly scanned the QR code only to be confronted with semi-nude photos of “friendly girls” of “all nationalities.”

A poster on the shopfront window advertising for “friendly girls” who can “earn cash daily” has also been taken down.

Until recently, its website boasted: “optional VIP Services are available — just ask your girl privately in the room”.

When asked about whether the business is a legitimate massage parlour, owner Yang Ju said, “There can sometimes be misunderstandings about businesses in this sector, but any services are private matters between consenting adults.”

She says she understands the community’s questions and concerns but assures that it will operate strictly in accordance with the Victorian law, council planning requirements and all safety and compliance obligations.

Changes made to its website’s home page include replacing semi-nude photos with images of the shop, and redirecting potential clients to its Noble Park site for “latest roster ad updates right now” ahead of the Dandenong opening on Saturday 21 March.

A nearby cafe owner on the shopping strip, Leah, was relieved by the changes, but wary up until the business begins its operations.

The decriminalisation of sex work in Victoria has been implemented in two stages since February 2022 in Victoria, starting with removing criminal penalties for sex work.

In its second stage, the state’s brothel licensing system was removed and sex industry premises were regulated the same as other businesses from 1 December 2023.

It’s confirmed by Ms Ju that there will be no alcohol served at the premises.

The first branch of VIP Massage opened in Noble Park in December 2024, with zero community complaints according to Ms Ju.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti says he will convey the community’s concerns in the next council meeting on Monday 16 March.