Oasis builder avoids WorkSafe prosecution for Kew roof collapse

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A construction company hired to build the new Dandenong Oasis has avoided WorkSafe prosecution for the collapse of a steel roof at a Kew aquatic centre site after agreeing to an $850,000 enforced undertaking.

ADCO Group Pty Ltd was charged by WorkSafe for allegedly failing to ensure a safe workplace at the Kew Recreation Centre building site.

The charge was withdrawn after ADCO entered into the two-year agreement with WorkSafe, the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court heard on 5 March.

In a statement, WorkSafe warned the charge would be reinstated if the undertaking was breached or withdrawn.

ADCO still however faces a Victorian Building Authority prosecution over the roof collapse.

As part of the WorkSafe undertaking, ADCO will spend an estimated $850,000 on health and safety improvements.

It requires ADCO to research and draft a detailed new Industry Standard for structural steel procurement, fabrication and erection.

ADCO is also required to develop three webinar training sessions on the new Standard and make them publicly available for three years.

It must stage an industry breakfast symposium on the training package and the new standard.

ADCO also agreed to donate $160,000 to the Victoria Local Learning and Employment Network, with a focus on engineering, building and construction placement pathways at TAFEs.

In October 2022, a welded connection on the structural steelwork failed at the Kew construction site, leading to the roof’s collapse.

No one was on site at the time. The “unstable” roof had been erected eight months earlier.

Worksafe alleged that the GT1 truss was not fabricated in accordance with design drawings and requirements, putting people at risk of serious injury or death.

The fabrication was sub-contracted to a China-based company, Worksafe alleged.

WorkSafe Chief Health and Safety Officer Sam Jenkin said the length of time the risk of injury or death was active was deeply concerning.

“It is essential that workplaces using imported steel have robust quality assurance systems in place to ensure the steelwork meets design requirements and industry standards so that people are protected from the risk of structural failure or collapse.

“This comprehensive enforceable undertaking will ensure that over the next two years, ADCO contributes meaningfully to the wider construction industry by addressing any safety gaps with the latest information, research, standards and training to help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

“This will be a good outcome for the Victorian community.”

Last year, a related company ADCO Constructions was controversially chosen by Greater Dandenong Council to build the $122 million Dandenong Wellbeing Centre (or ‘Oasis’) pool, while the VBA and WorkSafe matters were afoot.

The council has made a public assurance that all steel on the project will be sourced in Australia.

Works have begun on the new facility at Mills Reserve in Dandenong. The new centre is expected to open in 2027.

Last year, the VBA charged ADCO and director John Conroy with up to 18 charges, including that ADCO knowingly carried out building work outside of what was allowed under their building permit.

The authority alleges the company fabricated and erected a steel roof truss containing four spliced sections, instead of a single length of steel as required under the permit.

The VBA also alleges that the welding of the structural steel framework was non-compliant and the steel used in the truss did not meet Australian standards.

If found guilty ADCO’s director could face imprisonment and a fine of up to $108,000 on each charge. The company also faces fines of up to $540,000 for each offence.

A committal mention is scheduled at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on 12 March.