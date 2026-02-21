Looking Back

100 years ago

25 February 1926

Out of his class

At the Dandenong Court, Samuel Carrick was charged with travelling on the railways between Dandenong and Tooradin in the first-class carriage while being the holder of a second-class ticket. Evidence for the prosecution was to the effect that the defendant was playing cards in a first-class carriage. A checker asked for tickets, and the defendant produced a second-class ticket from Melbourne to Meeniyan, stating he got into the first-class carriage at Dandenong to have a game of poker. The second-class carriages were a little more than half full. Defendant was fined 2 pounds with 12/6 and sixpence costs.

50 years ago

26 February 1976

Dandenong and District Cricket Association scored a “first” last Saturday … a female umpire. She is Helen Taylor, of Dandenong, who responded to a call in The Journal for more umpires to join the association’s thinning ranks of men (or women) in white, Helen officiated in her first full-scale match when she umpired the D Grade clash between Parkmore and Skye at the Noble Park Technical School ground.

20 years ago

27 February 2006

Baton run in city excites ex-athlete

The Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay will make its way through Greater Dandenong and Casey this Thursday. Narre Warren North resident and former runner Terri Carter, who was a member of the Australian silver medal 400-metre relay team at the 1974 Commonwealth Games, will be part of the baton relay. The baton will enter Dandenong via McCrae Street, do a loop around Stud Road, David and Cleeland Streets before stopping outside Dandenong Plaza. Thousand will celebrate the arrival from 1.30pm. “The Queen’s Baton Relay is an opportunity for the region to take centre stage as the world’s attention is turned to Australia in the days leading up to the games,” said Greater Dandenong mayor Peter Brown.

5 years ago

23 February 2021

14 Hoons arrested

Fourteen men have been arrested in two days of anti-hoon police raids across suburbs such as Springvale, Dandenong North, Officer and Hampton Park. Victoria Police raided 14 properties as well as seizing 12 cars of a total value of more than $370,000 including a $100,000-plus 2015 Mercedes B CTS Roadstar. The affluence of some of the drivers – aged 18 to 45 years, with “well maintained expensive” vehicles might surprise the community, said Assistant Commissioner Russell Barrett. “They have the capacity to entertain themselves, but choose to entertain themselves by putting the community at risk.” The arrested men face serious criminal charges such as conduct endangering a person, possess prohibited weapon, possess drug of dependence, possess imitation firearm, attempted criminal damage and behave in a riotous manner.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society