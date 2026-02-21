Shine light in the darkness

by Anita Davine, member of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

May light shine through the darkness for each of us this year.

As I reflect on the many meanings of light, I find that there are many positive meanings that come from this symbol for people of faith and no faith.

To educators, philosophers, theologians, scientists and thinkers who inspire us with their words of wisdom and encourage us to look beyond our own limited vision and shed light on this gift which we call life, we give thanks.

As we enter into the new year, let each of us bring light to those with whom we live, work, play and pray.

On a deeper level, light allows us to be aware of others, it shows us where to go, it leads us to truth and wisdom.

Let us be grateful for the sun which sheds light on the earth for all.

Its rays bring warmth, growth and energy to all living things and it is free!

When we switch on our lights at night time let us be grateful for those who produce the power to light up our homes so that we can enjoy each other’s company, to read, to knit, to play games and engage in activities that we could not do without light.

The street lights, neon lights, traffic lights, crossing lights and lighthouse illumination all bring a degree of safety and certainly light up our night life!

There is also candle light and fire light.

These hold special symbolism for people of different cultural and belief backgrounds during baptismal and initiation rites, marriage ceremonies, funerals, memorials, rituals and birthdays.

Let us together be mindful of shining our light wherever we are to make our world a better place.

Let our faith, hope, courage and love dispel the darkness and bring peace to our homes, communities and the world at large.

Enquiries regarding the Interfaith Network, City of Greater Dandenong: administration@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Visit interfaithnetwork.org.au