Calls to abolish begging laws by South-Eastern Metro MP

By Jensy Callimootoo

Rachel Payne, a South Eastern Metropolitan MP, introduced a bill to the Upper House last week that would decriminalise the act of begging.

Currently in Victoria, begging is a criminal offence that can carry 12 months of prison time and associated fines — an offence that has been abolished elsewhere in Australia, including NSW, Western Australia, Queensland and Tasmania.

Speaking to Parliament on 3 December, the Legalise Cannabis MP spoke about Endeavour Hills resident Jessica Geddes, who was forced by her abusive partner to beg.

The same partner fatally bashed Mrs Geddes in November 2020.

According to Payne, Geddes’ situation of domestic violence was known to Victoria Police during May 2019 to 2020.

As 36 reports were made during this time due to the breaching of public order from begging, but rather than providing support to Geddes, she was further punished by Victoria’ s laws.

Similarly to the coroner who investigated Mrs Geddes’ case, Payne is calling for greater reforms that ensure begging is no longer legally punishable.

“Jessica died needlessly,” said Payne in a media statement.

“If her begging was seen for what it was, a poor and abused young woman trying to survive, she could have been linked in with support services.”

Payne also said that begging was a last resort of poverty and homelessness.

“As the cost-of-living crisis escalates and our health system remains woefully underfunded, more people will be forced to beg,” she said.

“Out of sight, in prisons and/or “not in my back yard/cbd”, doesn’t mean the suffering ends.

“Being poor is not an individual crime, it is a social and systems failure.”

Council to Homeless Persons (CHP) have also championed this call, urging the government to support this private member bill.

CHP’s CEO, Deborah Di Natale, said that homelessness and poverty should not be considered as criminal offences.

“We don’t want to live in a society that criminalises vulnerable people pushed to the edge,” said the CEO.

“We need to address the root causes , a dire shortage of social housing and homelessness services stretched to their limits.“

Rather, Di Natale called for greater social and welfare support and investment in housing as well as preventative measures to homelessness.

“When someone is forced to beg for survival, the last thing they need is criminal charges, fines they can’t pay, or unnecessary interactions with the justice system.

“I think most Victorians would be shocked we’re lagging behind when it comes to treating people experiencing homelessness with basic dignity.

“Victorian MPs from across the political divide should unite to support this bill and send a clear signal that tackling homelessness needs a compassionate, evidence-based approach.”

Over the last few years, many have advocated for abolishment of the outdated laws, including a 2021 parliamentary inquiry.

Following pressure from the Legalise Cannabis Party, Attorney General Sonya Kilkenny, has also taken up the suggestion, requesting advice from Department of Justice and Community Safety

The motion has been adjourned and will be debated in the following weeks.