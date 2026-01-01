Seeds of change planted

What started as a simple idea to beautify a reserve has grown into a community movement to restore habitat and inspire future generations.

Gazette journalist Afraa Kori sheds light on the army of volunteers driving this local environmental transformation.

Several community groups braved chilly winter weather on 22 June, planting hundreds of indigenous shrubs, grasses, and native seedlings along the inside fenceline of 14 Mile Road at Garfield Recreation Reserve.

Hosted by the Garfield Recreation Reserve Environmental Action Team (GRREAT), the event also saw volunteers mulching, weeding, and installing plant guards to support the new habitat.

The Greening Garfield Project began as a committee discussion about ways to improve the appearance of the recreation reserve. Local passionate land carer Meg Platte took the lead, successfully applying for a Cardinia Shire Beautification Grant to fund the initiative.

As a member of Cannibal Creek Landcare, Meg shared the proposal with the group, which welcomed the opportunity to support the environmental project.

GRREAT collaborated with the Cardinia Environment Coalition, Cannibal Creek Landcare, Westernport Landcare and Cardinia Shire Council’s biodiversity team to select a variety of indigenous plants suited to the site’s former swamp conditions.

The 14 Mile Road fenceline was selected as the initial focus area because it runs along the entire boundary of the recreation reserve.

“Working in stages is the most effective way to plan and prioritise the greening and beautification effort,” Lara Canty, President of Garfield Recreation Reserve, said.

The species were selected to control erosion, improve the landscape and create wildlife habitat.

GRREAT hopes the area could become an important corridor for bandicoots once the vegetation is established, forming part of the broader Biolinks network. Volunteers and visitors alike share a vision of seeing the reserve well cared for and thriving.

Amirthalingam Dhileepan, co-founder of Australian Tamil Sangam Inc, added that tree planting is a vital component of sustainability—it supports biodiversity, improves soil health, reduces erosion, and helps regulate the local climate.

“For a region with strong agricultural roots, planting trees can also enhance productivity by providing windbreaks, improving water retention, and creating more resilient ecosystems,” he said. “It’s an investment in both environmental and agricultural futures.”

The project aimed to engage local user groups and families, especially those involved in sports.

A core group of older residents, aged 50 and above, forms the backbone of the volunteer team, alongside families who have a vested interest in caring for the environment.

There was overwhelming support from locals as they walked the reserve and saw the team working, with many stopping to chat, ask questions, or join in briefly to experience the planting effort.

“The community connections are growing with these conversations, there are families who have committed to coming and helping next time. We are noticing that when children are enthusiastically involved it is easier for parents to join in,” Canty said.

“It has been wonderful to support Meg. The community connections and seeing the area brought back to life are my favourite parts. It also makes me excited and optimistic for future planning.”

Australian Tamil Sangam Inc joined the project as part of their commitment to giving back to the broader community and promoting environmental awareness. They also relocated the Australia Tamil Sangam Inc garden bed to its new spot.

“We believe in the importance of active participation in initiatives that protect and restore our natural surroundings, and this event was a meaningful way for our members—especially youth—to engage in practical environmental action,” he said.

“This initiative brings people together around a common cause, strengthening community ties while promoting a shared responsibility for the environment. It encourages intergenerational learning, cultural exchange, and civic engagement.

“For our community, especially newer Australians, it’s an opportunity to connect with the land and contribute positively to the place we now call home.”

The project has been funded by Cardinia Shire Council grants awarded between 2022 and 2024, supporting revegetation, mulch, and beautification works.

Local partners include Garfield Community Garden, Cannibal Creek Catchment Landcare, Garfield Community Shop, Garfield Community Association, CEC and Australian Tamil Sangam Inc.

The next planting day is on Sunday, 10 August, from 9:30am to 1pm, in partnership with Cannibal Creek Landcare.

Looking ahead, GRREAT plans to engage landscapers to maintain mulch and garden edges, seek new biodiversity grants, and work closely with Council’s Parks and Bushlands teams to support ongoing care of the site.

Long-term goals include extending plantings around the reserve and creating a habitat node for Southern Brown bandicoots. GRREAT and reserve supporters aim to blend native bushland with landscaped areas to create a destination for bushland gardening and walking. The reserve, which includes a dam used for fishing, carries a responsibility to enrich the environment and provide a safe haven for wildlife.

“We need the expertise and the funding for long term success,” Canty said.

“It is a part of my long term vision as the President to advocate for the bandicoot habitat in the reserve and to continue to support and advocate for the collective that is Greening Garfield,” she said.

“Garfield is a great community with a thriving main street and the Rec-reseve is already a popular place to be. It would benefit the wider communities as well as the environment to beautify the space.”