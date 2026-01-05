Altercation on Monash Freeway prompts police investigation

Victoria Police is investigating a collision that occurred on 3 January on the Monash Freeway between Hallam and Narre Warren.

Officers responded to reports following the collision of two vehicles near Ernst Wanke Road just before 2:30pm.

The male occupants of a Toyota Camry, who was believed by onlookers to be armed with edged weapons, got out of the vehicle following the collision and chased the male occupant of a Honda Civic.

The male occupant attempted to seek refuge in other road users’ vehicles, before eventually fleeing.

He later assisted police with their enquiries upon his return to the scene.

The male occupants of the Camry fled the scene and remain unidentified.

According to police, there have been no reports of injuries and the exact circumstances of the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00 or visit crimestoppersvic.com.au.