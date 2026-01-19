Learner driver caught speeding at 226km/h on Monash Freeway

DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
A 23-year old Narre Warren man's Audi was impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1016. (Picture: Victoria Police)

Police intercepted a Narre Warren learner driver this morning after he was allegedly caught travelling over 220km/h in a 100km/h zone in Mulgrave.

The 23-year old man was driving on the Monash Freeway about 3am on Monday 19 January when Nunawading Highway Patrol officers detected an Audi travelling at a speed of 226km/h.

The L-plater was accompanied by an adult passenger, however police have alleged that she was a disqualified driver.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with unaccompanied learner and speeding offences.

The Audi was impounded for a period of 30 days at a cost of $1016.

