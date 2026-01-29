Kids charged over alleged thieving spree

Three boys from Greater Dandenong are facing charges over an alleged stealing spree across the South East.

The trio were arrested by police on Princes Highway, Noble Park on Wednesday afternoon (28 January) about 5.20pm.

Police received reports of males acting suspiciously and possibly involved with several thefts from a nearby gym, police say.

Greater Dandenong CIU detectives charged a 17-year-old boy with multiple counts of burglary, theft and car theft from a gymnasium in Noble Park on 21 January and 26 January as well as from a Springvale gymnasium on 21 January.

The teen was also expected to be charged on summons in relation to four counts of attempted aggravated burglary and one count of car theft at Huntingdale on 17 January as well as burglary and car theft at a Clayton gymnasium.

He was also charged with theft of petrol in Berwick on 22 January, car theft in Narre Warren on 24 January and handling stolen goods.

A 15-year-old boy was charged on summons for four attempted aggravated burglaries and car theft in Huntingdale on 17 January.

He was also expected to be charged on summons for car theft in Narre Warren on 24 January.

A 12-year-old boy has been interviewed and is expected to be charged on summons for car theft on 24 January at Narre Warren as well as handling stolen goods.

As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives arrested a 13-year-old Bayside girl at a Pakenham address on 29 January.

She was charged with burglary and car theft from a gymnasium in Springvale on 27 January.

She was bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later date.

Police are investigating whether those charged were also involved in an incident where a stolen car crashed into another vehicle on the Monash Freeway during the previous weekend.

The occupants from the stolen car fled the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing.