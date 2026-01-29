Doveton park named after local legend

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

After a united community push, a huge-hearted local legend has been immortalised at a Doveton park.

The previously untitled reserve at Autumn Place is now officially named Agnes O’Brien Park,

Geographic Names Victoria approved the name after Casey Council made a submission for the change. It is officially gazetted, with new signage on the way.

For decades, the late Agnes O’Brien was widely admired for embodying the spirit of Doveton.

Many kids called her ‘Nanna’, some ‘Aggie’ and others ‘Saint Agnes’.

The single mother-of-four was credited for putting countless kids on the right path, bringing them off the streets and into her home and sport clubs.

Some say she saved numerous lives.

The Autumn Place park and playground was regarded as a “good fit”, being a place where Agnes would often reach out to a distressed or new kids.

The recognition also rights a historical wrong – in that none of Doveton’s parks and reserves were named after Doveton residents.

And just as starkly, none were named after women.

Casey mayor Stefan Koomen as the then-chair of Doveton-Eumemmerring Township Association was one of many backers of the campaign that began in 2023.

“It’s important to recognise people who have made really significant contributions but are not always ‘big names’ or formally-elected representatives.

“Agnes was in Doveton so having her name recognised in the suburb is also important.”

In an overwhelming response, more than 40 submissions to Casey favoured the name, Cr Koomen said. Just one suggested instead a different Doveton identity.

The idea to re-name Doveton’s central park came from Doveton Boxing Club’s Ryan Wilson – one of many inspired by her to help young people.

Among the many supporters of the new name were members of Doveton Boxing Club, Bruce MP Julian Hill, Victoria Police and Agnes’s children.

Born in Portafairy just outside Belfast in Ireland, Agnes was one of 11 children. In her teens, she already showed her immense care for people and trained as a nurse.

At 18, she and her sister took a boat out to Australia for a new life.

After an arduous three-month journey, her sister decided to return home as soon as they reached Sydney’s docks.

But Agnes stayed, married, later left her husband with her four kids and settled in a commission house in Doveton in 1976.

Agnes ran the region’s first Vic Kick Australian Rules juniors program, volunteering tirelessly at Doveton’s football clubs.

While on a single mum’s pension, she would often look after up to six other kids while their parents worked.

During the footy season, she’d ask her son to pick a friend who was struggling. And she’d take the two of them to a VFL game.

Agnes was a big believer in sport to keep kids out of trouble. Any kids up to no good would be encouraged to play.

At the footy club, she did it all and often gave up her weekends. Team manager, canteen worker, Vic Kick organizer, vice-president.

Cr Koomen said Agnes helped a lot of young people who were new to the community and hadn’t made strong connections.

“She was a really important person in their lives.”