Pair arrested after allegedly fleeing Dandenong South burglary

Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South have been arrested by police.

The pair had allegedly broken into a car-detailing business at Discovery Road just before 11pm on Wednesday 28 January.

The business owner received a notification on their CCTV camera system of the burglary and notified police.

The offenders took off with a Jeep Cherokee from the business, which the Air Wing quickly spotted and monitored from overhead, police say.

The driver dropped off a passenger at an Illawarra Crescent address in Dandenong North before pulling over at Avon Court where they were arrested.

Officers located the passenger hiding in a cupboard at the Illawarra Crescent premises.

A 30-year-old man from Loch Sport and 31-year-old man from Carrum Downs were to be interviewed in relation to burglary, police say.