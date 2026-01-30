DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Pair charged over Dandenong South alleged burglary

Two men allegedly fleeing from a commercial burglary in Dandenong South late on 28 January have been arrested and charged by police.

A 31-year-old Carrum Downs man was charged with burglary, car theft, handling stolen goods, failing to stop on police direction and commiting an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 29 January.

A 30-year-old Loch Sport man was charged with burglary and car theft.

He was bailed to appear at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court on 3 March.

The pair had allegedly broken into a car-detailing business at Discovery Road just before 11pm on Wednesday 28 January.

The business owner received a notification on their CCTV camera system of the burglary and notified police.

The offenders took off with a Jeep Cherokee from the business, which the Air Wing quickly spotted and monitored from overhead, police say.

The driver dropped off a passenger at an Illawarra Crescent address in Dandenong North before pulling over at Avon Court where they were arrested.

Officers located the passenger hiding in a cupboard at the Illawarra Crescent premises.

The pair were interviewed by detectives and Operation Trinity officers.

