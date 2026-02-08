Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A route revamp is underway after trucks were being detoured to one of Dandenong’s “worst roundabouts” due to level-crossing removal works.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said more trucks were using Hammond and Kirkham roads, due to the Webster Street level-crossing removal project.

He noted especially the roundabout at Kirkham and Bryants Road, which “has been described as one of the worst in Greater Dandenong”.

“Trucks often mount the nature strip and occasionally the footpath, increasing the risk to pedestrians.

“During an inspection, I also observed a traffic sign that was upside down and requires urgent repair.”

Of added urgency, children were walking on these roads to and from the nearby Dandenong South Primary School, Cr Memeti said.

According to the Level Crossing Removal Project, there is now signage directing trucks to avoid the problem roundabout.

Instead, truck drivers will be advised to use John Street and Podmore Streets to access Bryants Road,

From 16 February until late this year, eastbound traffic on Kirkham Road can only turn left onto Frankston-Dandenong Road to improve safety and traffic flow.

Any road closures and changes were in consultation with Greater Dandenong Council, which approved the original detours, according to the LXRP.

“We’ll continue to monitor detour routes and make suitable updates to minimise disruption as much as possible,” an LXRP spokesperson said.

Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam says it is working with the LXRP to “best manage” the increased traffic volumes and safety concerns on Hammond and Kirkham roads.

In response to concerning truck behaviour at the roundabout, the council had secured state funding for traffic calming measures on Bryants Road.

“Consultation with local residents is complete and the new safety treatments are scheduled for this year.

“These works are expected to significantly reduce the number of trucks using the route and prevent further damage to the roundabout.”

As part of the level-crossing removal project, Webster Street has been permanently closed to through traffic and a new road underpass connecting Princes Highway-Lonsdale Street to Cheltenham and Hammond roads is being built.

The new underpass is expected to open late this year – two years ahead of schedule, the LXRP spokesperson said.

Currently at the underpass site, specialised equipment is removing water from the ground to ensure dry working conditions, as 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools of dirt is excavated.

A new walking and cycling path along Webster Street and connecting to the Dandenong Trail has been built.

The project is said to eliminate 60 minutes of boom gate down time in the weekday morning peak, saving travel time for up to 10,000 drivers a day.