DANDENONG STAR JOURNAL
Home » Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

Solution for Kirkham Rd truck blight

Works on the new underpass near Webster Street, Dandenong. (LXRP)
by Cam Lucadou-Wells

A route revamp is underway after trucks were being detoured to one of Dandenong’s “worst roundabouts” due to level-crossing removal works.

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti said more trucks were using Hammond and Kirkham roads, due to the Webster Street level-crossing removal project.

He noted especially the roundabout at Kirkham and Bryants Road, which “has been described as one of the worst in Greater Dandenong”.

“Trucks often mount the nature strip and occasionally the footpath, increasing the risk to pedestrians.

“During an inspection, I also observed a traffic sign that was upside down and requires urgent repair.”

Of added urgency, children were walking on these roads to and from the nearby Dandenong South Primary School, Cr Memeti said.

According to the Level Crossing Removal Project, there is now signage directing trucks to avoid the problem roundabout.

Instead, truck drivers will be advised to use John Street and Podmore Streets to access Bryants Road,

From 16 February until late this year, eastbound traffic on Kirkham Road can only turn left onto Frankston-Dandenong Road to improve safety and traffic flow.

Any road closures and changes were in consultation with Greater Dandenong Council, which approved the original detours, according to the LXRP.

“We’ll continue to monitor detour routes and make suitable updates to minimise disruption as much as possible,” an LXRP spokesperson said.

Greater Dandenong Council city futures executive director Sanjay Manivasagasivam says it is working with the LXRP to “best manage” the increased traffic volumes and safety concerns on Hammond and Kirkham roads.

In response to concerning truck behaviour at the roundabout, the council had secured state funding for traffic calming measures on Bryants Road.

“Consultation with local residents is complete and the new safety treatments are scheduled for this year.

“These works are expected to significantly reduce the number of trucks using the route and prevent further damage to the roundabout.”

As part of the level-crossing removal project, Webster Street has been permanently closed to through traffic and a new road underpass connecting Princes Highway-Lonsdale Street to Cheltenham and Hammond roads is being built.

The new underpass is expected to open late this year – two years ahead of schedule, the LXRP spokesperson said.

Currently at the underpass site, specialised equipment is removing water from the ground to ensure dry working conditions, as 13 Olympic-sized swimming pools of dirt is excavated.

A new walking and cycling path along Webster Street and connecting to the Dandenong Trail has been built.

The project is said to eliminate 60 minutes of boom gate down time in the weekday morning peak, saving travel time for up to 10,000 drivers a day.

Digital Editions

More News

  • Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Food for thought ahead of bigger Ramadan Night Market

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 467847 Excitement grows ahead of the upcoming three-week Ramadan Night Market that promises to be bigger and better, but existing traders in Dandenong have…

  • Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men arrested after Wallace Road assault

    Two men have been arrested following an assault in Cranbourne on the morning of Friday 6 February. Officers responded to reports of three men involved in a physical altercation on…

  • Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Opposition inquiry call rejected after peak-hour train disruption

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 183562 The State Opposition has called for a formal inquiry into Tuesday 3 February rail network disruption, where peak-hour disruption left thousands of Cranbourne…

  • Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks cause havoc for Casey commuters

    Roadworks on a major Clyde North intersection has caused gridlock during peak hours for many Casey commuters, some saying that their usual 10 minute drive has taken them close to…

  • Looking Back

    Looking Back

    100 years ago 11 February 1926 The new “Keep to the Left Rule”, which the Dandenong Shire Council has not brought into force, is not very strictly observed in the…

  • What’s On

    What’s On

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 390730 Victorian Mosque Open Day Mosques open their doors to visitors on this annual open day organised by Islamic Council of Victoria. Venues include…

  • The power of self-acceptance

    The power of self-acceptance

    Intrinsic in feelings of hope is the acceptance of the self and then the acceptance of the situation with the faith that there is some benefit in it. This attitude…

  • Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    Jail for armed carjacker targeting elderly driver

    A would-be carjacker who held a screwdriver to his elderly victim’s neck and threatened to kill him in a home driveway in Keysborough has been jailed. Petap Kong, 31, of…

  • Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Letter-to-the-editor: Who will grow the trees?

    Purchase this photo from Pic Store: 492338 This summer’s repeated 40-degree days have made one thing unavoidable: Melbourne’s suburbs are heating up, and trees are no longer decorative extras. Councils…

  • Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    Bail plan flagged for accused teacher

    A former teacher accused of stabbing a principal at Keysborough Secondary College may require involuntary mental health treatment, a defence lawyer has told court. Kim Ramchen, 37, of Mulgrave, appeared…