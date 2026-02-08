Pair charged after alleged hammer assault

A pair have been charged after a man was allegedly struck with a hammer in Cranbourne on Friday 6 February.

Casey CIU detectives say the man was involved in a physical altercation with two other men outside a property on Wallace Road about 10am.

The 51-year-old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Two men were arrested by police nearby.

They were both taken to hospital for observation, under police guard.

A 51-year-old Frankston man was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, assault with a weapon and committing an indictable offence whilst on bail.

He was remanded to appear at Melbourne Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 7 February.

A 34-year-old Cranbourne man was charged with intentionally causing injury.

He was bailed to appear at Frankston Magistrates’ Court on 29 April.

The three men are known to each other, police say.