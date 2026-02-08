Scope is Supporting You to Live the Life You Choose

For over 75 years, Scope has been a trusted supporter of people with disability, empowering them to grow in confidence and live the life they choose. With a strong focus on putting people first, Scope champions rights and creates opportunities for people with disability to thrive through a wide range of personalised services.

One of Scope’s key offerings is Supported Independent Living (SIL), which helps you experience greater independence in your own home. For those with higher support needs, Scope provides access to brand-new Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) homes. These modern, accessible homes are designed with privacy and community in mind, featuring your own bedroom and ensuite alongside open living spaces for social connection. Scope’s supportive staff will help you to enjoy the perfect balance of independence and belonging.

Scope also offers Social Connections Day Programs to help build your confidence and life skills in a fun and supportive environment. Whether it’s mastering a new recipe, learning to navigate public transport, or developing communication skills, these programs are tailored to your interests. Activities range from surfing and art to bushwalking and community volunteering, giving you the chance to make friends and enjoy new experiences.

At Scope, our services are shaped around you, your goals, and your dreams, our purpose is to create meaningful opportunities for people with disabilities to belong and thrive.