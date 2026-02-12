Victoria Police granted special powers ahead of Israel president’s Melbourne visit

by Sahar Foladi

Victoria Police has been granted special powers ahead of a mass protest planned to coincide with a Israeli president’s visit to Melbourne today (12 February).

Granted by the Supreme Court today, the special power allows Victoria Police to identify and search individuals in specified areas, search vehicles and cordon-off areas.

The power is a “precautionary measure” to be applied in specific areas Israeli president Isaac Herzog visits.

Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Regional Operations Bob Hill says, the powers will be used on reasonable grounds.

“Significant planning has been undertaken and a number of police, including a range of specialist resources, will be dedicated to the event to ensure the highest level of safety and security for all involved.

“We want to be clear that there is no intelligence at this time to suggest that the event is the target of any specific threat.

“However, we are well prepared for both the visit and any protest activity this week, and have adequate police resources available to provide an agile response to any incidents.

“We understand this visit has caused some immersions I supposed, to rise in some community groups, we’re conscious of that and we’re conscious of the security arrangements we’re required to deliver to ensure the visit is provided and delivered in the most safest way, safe for the dignitaries, community, protestor and our police more broadly.”

More than 5000 demonstrators are expected on the steps of Flinders Street Station against Herzog’s visitation.

Among them will be members of the Free Palestine Dandenong group as well as Greater Dandenong councillor Rhonda Garad, who also attended Monday’s protest.

“(Herzog’s) regime is killing Palestinians, it is absolutely unconscionable that he was invited here,” Cr Garad said.

“That’s hugely disrespectful, particularly to the Palestinians that have lost so many family members.

“We will let him know that he is not welcomed here.”

She described the “unprecedented” force used by Sydney’s Police as “IDF tactics,” hoping she doesn’t see the same in Melbourne.

Due to security fears, Herzog has cancelled today’s planned visit to the Addas Israel synagogue in Ripponlea, Melbourne, which was firebombed last year, The Age has reported.

Victoria Police say a demonstration at Flinders Street on Monday 9 February was peaceful and they expect the same for today.