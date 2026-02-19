Casey Pushes statewide gambling reform through MAV

by Jensy Callimootoo

The City of Casey has unanimously voted to submit a notice of motion to Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV), calling on the State Government to consider reforms to reduce impacts of gambling harm.

Through MAV, Casey will be calling on the Victorian Government to introduce reforms aimed at reducing the impact of gambling harm, particularly from Electronic Gaming Machines (EGMs), such as poker machines and slot machines.

The motion asks the MAV to advocate for limits on the transfer or introduction of EGMs in disadvantaged or potentially disadvantaged areas; greater transparency of the State Government’s Community Support Fund at a municipal level and stronger oversight by the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission on venue community contributions.

According to the officer’s report, in the period of 2023/24, $158 million was lost to EGMs in Casey, translating to $544 lost annually per Casey adult.

This excludes losses from other forms of gambling such as online sports betting, casinos or lottery tickets.

Council argues that gambling harm is not confined to individual players. Research suggests that for every person directly affected, between seven and ten others, including family members and employers, experience negative consequences.

Casey’s Gambling Harm Minimisation Policy identifies advocacy, planning controls, leadership, research and community engagement as key action areas.

Councillors say reform at state level is essential to strengthen local efforts, particularly as online gambling continues to expand.

Cr Jennifer Dizon said that the harm ensued by the impacts of gambling is a “major and public health issue” calling for both state and federal reforms, a sentiment echoed by Cr Dave Perry.

If endorsed by the MAV board and passed at the State Council meeting in May and October, the resolution would form part of the association’s advocacy platform to the Victorian Government.