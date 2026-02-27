Casey school-based sexual offences fall, yet outpace neighbouring LGAs

by Jensy Callimootoo

Occurrences of sexual offences on Casey school campuses have fallen over the past year; but the municipality’s figures remain well above neighbouring areas.

According to data from the Crime Statistics Agency, 35 sexual offences were reported in Casey schools from October 2024 to September 2025.

This marks a reduction from the previous year’s 46 offences.

Casey’s neighbouring LGAs, Greater Dandenong and Cardinia, both reported a total of six sexual offences over the same period.

Casey is reported to have an estimated of 102 schools, including public and private schools; Greater Dandenong has a total 26 schools while Cardinia Shire has a reported 33 schools in the region.

A police spokesperson said that the majority of these sexual offences are relating to non-contact offending, which includes the distribution of unauthorised sharing of explicit images or videos.

In line with this, ongoing research by Collective Shout, found that easily accessible built-in AI apps were being excessively utilised in Australian schools by young boys to undress their classmates — predominately girls.

Caitlin Roper, campaign manager for Collective Shout said that the research intended to find what a teen boy could do with a smartphone and access to a photo of a female classmate.

“How difficult would it be to turn an ordinary image of a woman or girl into pornography? What, if any, barriers might prevent this?,” they said.

“We found that through nudifying apps, users could digitally undress women and girls for free and in seconds.”

The grassroots organisations aim to inhibit the sexualisation of girls and women, and as technology-facilitated abuse becomes increasingly popular among young offenders, the organisation is calling for a global ban on nudifying and undressing apps.

The state’s law enforcements have also tried to grapple with the intensifying issue.

With Victoria Police developing programs and discussions that aim to enhance safety in school — telling Star News that protecting young people is a “priority”.

“Police, including detectives, proactively visit schools across the state to enhance overall safety, provide advice on a range of topics relating to the law, safety and wellbeing, as well as develop solutions to steer young people away from crime,” said a VicPol spokesperson.

“This also includes ensuring students and staff are aware of the consequences of non-consensual sharing or distribution of intimate images and know how and where to seek help if they are a victim.”

Anne Atcheson from Sexual Health Victoria (SHV) says that preventative measures based in education have proved useful in both research along with the observations from educators.

SHV facilitates school based education programs across all three LGAs by having active discussions and information sessions tailored to young people.

Much of the program provides a model that relates to Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) — with consent including digital consent and respectful relationships as core themes.

Each program is catered to different year levels, tailored to meet the needs of the group.

“The school programs, called everyBODY Education Programs, are mapped against the Victorian and Australian Curriculum,” said Ms Atcheson.

“Foundation students begin with basic information about public and private body parts and places as well as help seeking strategies.

“By the end of Primary school we are talking about puberty, reproduction and relationships.

“In Secondary School we step more into future sexual health, online sexual content including the laws and ethics of sexual relationships.”

Anne says that preventive measures like sexuality education have shown to have positive effects by increasing young people’s knowledge and improving their attitudes related to sexual and reproductive health and behaviours.

She adds that SHV’s observations during these educational programmes further support the research findings.

“Our experience in schools and communities supports (the research),” she said.

“By raising topics to do with bodies, sex and sexuality, young people are more likely to understand their rights.

“They are more likely to understand consent and how to seek help if they need it.

“SHV educators often follow up with schools following a revelation from a student in relation to their safety or need for extra support.”

If you or someone you know has been impacted by digital sexual abuse, go to esafety.gov.au