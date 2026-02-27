Two Casey playgrounds revamped, help from federal funding

Two new playgrounds have been officially completed in the City of Casey, with financial backing from the Federal Government.

With over a million dollars of funding from the government, as part of its Investing in Our Communities program, Wood Road Reserve in Narre Warren South and Kendall Drive Reserve in Narre Warren both received a revamping.

Receiving $821,000, Wood Road Reserve was fitted with new play and fitness equipment, shelter and seating as well as a new footpath network and barbecue.

Kendall Drive Reserve received $653,000 from the program funding, which helped to refresh hit up walls, new play and fitness equipment, shelter and seating, new footpath network and landscaping.

To celebrate the completion, Casey’s Mayor Stefan Koomen, Mr Hill and Cr Shane Taylors reflected on the council’s commitment to create welcoming and inclusive spaces.

Federal member for Bruce, Julian Hill said the financial boost from the government improves local open spaces for families.

“It’s super exciting to see these new playgrounds completed for children to explore and enjoy,” he said.

“These upgrades are a fantastic outcome for our community, giving families more places to connect, play and stay active close to home,” Mayor Koomen said.

“Thanks to the Australian Government’s Investing in our Communities program, we’ve been able to deliver modern, inclusive facilities that will be enjoyed by residents for years to come.”