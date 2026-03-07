This land is not fragile – but our truth became selective

by Dr Jamel Kaur Singh and Dya Singh

Australia is not a fragile nation.

But our willingness to tell the whole truth has become fragile.

We are a young country built on an ancient land, and instead of growing into maturity, we are splintering – into grievance, entitlement, fear, and silence. We argue about dates, symbols, words, and laws, while refusing to confront the deeper question:

What does it actually mean to be Australian – and what are we prepared to defend?

Let us tell the story of Aunty Loma.

Aunty Loma was not Aboriginal.

She was a red headed white girl. Young. Female. Powerless.

At fourteen, she was married off.

By sixteen, she was a single mother.

Her second child was taken from her.

She was told the baby had died.

Decades later, she learned the truth: the child had been removed because authorities decided she was unfit.

Not because of culture. Not because of race. Because of class, gender, and power.

This was not unique.

Thousands of non–First Nations children were removed through churches, welfare systems, and moral policing.

The Stolen Generation was not singular.

It was layered. It was systemic. It was brutal.

And it was not confined to one race – though First Nations people bore it most consistently and most violently.

But here is the uncomfortable truth:

Selective memory has replaced honest history.

Pain has become politicised.

Suffering has become hierarchical.

And grievance has become currency.

That helps no one.

Victimhood is not a national strategy.

Australia cannot move forward if we keep teaching people to see themselves primarily as victims – of history, of systems, of others.

Recognition matters.

Justice matters.

But permanent victimhood is corrosive.

It strips people of agency.

It replaces responsibility with resentment.

And it fractures the social fabric.

We are now seeing the consequences.

Let us say this plainly.

A society cannot survive if contribution is optional but entitlement is guaranteed.

Handouts without expectation do not heal trauma – they institutionalise dependency and creating generational dependency.

When generations grow up seeing that:

• work is optional,

• responsibility is negotiable,

• and the system will always compensate for poor choices,

we should not be surprised when cohesion collapses.

Compassion without accountability is not kindness.

It is abandonment.

Australia has one legal system – secular, democratic, and elected.

This is non-negotiable.

There is:

• no place for religious or culturally based law i.e. Sharia Law,

• no place for parallel religious courts,

• no place for cultural practices that violate bodily autonomy, gender equality, or human rights – even if that is our First Nations culture.

This is not an attack on ‘religions’ or ‘First Nations.’

This is not an attack on faith.

It is a defence of Australian law.

If you wish to live under religious law, there are nations built on it.

Australia is not one of them – and must never become one.

Proselytisation must stop.

Door-knocking conversion campaigns must stop.

No one has the right to tell another human being they are:

• damned,

• inferior,

• unclean,

• or “going to hell”.

Believe whatever you wish.

Practise your faith freely.

But the moment belief becomes coercive, demeaning, or invasive, it crosses the line.

Religious freedom does not include the freedom to harass, intimidate, or psychologically dominate others.

This applies to all faiths. No exemptions.

Equality means equality – not special treatment.

There should be equal opportunity for all Australians – regardless of race, religion, or ancestry.

Not preferential treatment.

Not shortcut systems.

Not identity-based advantage.

If your great-great-grandparent was First Nations, that fact alone should not entitle you to handouts unless you are actively living, learning, and contributing to that culture.

Identity without responsibility is hollow.

Australia should reward:

• effort,

• contribution,

• integrity,

• and civic participation.

Not grievance.

Stop blaming “white people” for institutional atrocity.

Much of Australia’s harm was carried out not by “white people” but by institutions:

• churches,

• governments,

• welfare authorities,

• moral guardians.

Blaming skin colour absolves systems of responsibility – and ensures they repeat themselves.

We do not need scapegoats.

We need accountability.

This country is worth defending – properly

We do not want to become a nation of:

• hate,

• fear,

• imported conflicts,

• or permanent division.

We do not want to be known for:

• religious extremism,

• racial grievance,

• or cultural intimidation.

Australia works when we remember:

• mateship,

• fairness,

• responsibility,

• dignity,

• and freedom with limits.

We cannot allow religion to invade pubic space for prayer or impositions, like stopping a game in a packed stadium because some players need to pray or break their fast.

The Way Forward

If we want a future worth handing to our children, we must:

1. Tell the full history – all of it

2. End handouts without accountability

3. Rebuild values-based education

4. Defend one law for all

5. Reject supremacy – religious, racial, cultural or ideological

6. Choose contribution over complaint

Affirmative action for a minority must have a target, a ‘use by’ date.

Australia does not need to be torn down.

It needs to be mature.

We are not broken.

We are a work in progress.

And progress requires courage – not silence; honesty – not pandering; and pride – not apology.

Truth be told:

This land can hold us all – but only if we stop demanding special rules and start living shared responsibility.

That is the Australia worth becoming.